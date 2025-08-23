Emma Raducanu Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Prize Money, Sponsorships, and Endorsement Deals

Emma Raducanu may not be as high on the world ranking right now, but let’s not forget her historic 2021 US Open win. This year as well, her performances have been impressive. And she’s reclaimed her spot as the top British player. Ever since becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam at just 18 years old, Emma has been an extraordinary player.

Just this year, she reached the semifinals of the Washington Open and pushed world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to a gripping third-round battle in Cincinnati. Obviously, she’s more than capable of competing with the best in the sport. Under the guidance of her coach, Francisco Roig, the Black Cat is surely looking to become more in the coming months. With a promising career, she’s one of tennis’s most marketable stars. Any guesses at her net worth?

What Is Emma Raducanu’s Net Worth in 2025?

Emma Raducanu’s net worth in 2025 is an impressive $15 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She has earned $4.75 million in prize money so far, with her stunning 2021 US Open victory alone bringing in $2.5 million. In 2025, she added another $1 million thanks to a solid run at the Australian Open.

She had reached the third round and had a strong showing at the Miami Open, where she advanced to the quarterfinals. Off the court, her company Harbour 6 Limited reported £10 million in profit by 2022. And, she also offers online coaching sessions through AirWayz at $2,000 each. With her growing form and marketability, her wealth shows no signs of slowing down yet.

How Much Prize Money Has Emma Raducanu Earned in Her Career?

Emma Raducanu has collected $5,337,073 in prize money as of August this year. Her meteoric rise came in 2021 when she stunned the tennis world with her US Open triumph as a qualifier, as mentioned. That unforgettable run earned her $2.5 million, contributing to a season total of $2,807,446, which also included $255,000 from reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round.

The following year was far more challenging. Injuries slowed her progress and limited her earnings to $696,077, with only $80,000 coming from a brief US Open appearance. In 2023, wrist and ankle surgeries kept her sidelined for long stretches, and she managed just $238,000, though she did secure $120,000 by advancing to the fourth round at Indian Wells.

By 2024, Raducanu began regaining her footing, bringing in $600,000, highlighted by $240,000 at Wimbledon and $180,000 at the Australian Open. This year, 2025, she has already amassed $1,068,016, boosted by strong showings that earned $200,000 at the Miami Open, $152,000 at Wimbledon, and $82,755 at the Citi DC Open.

Which Brands Sponsor Emma Raducanu in 2025 and What Are Her Endorsements?

Emma Raducanu is backed by Nike for apparel and Wilson for rackets. Each deal is worth around $125,000 a year. Luxury brands Tiffany & Co. and Dior have kept her as an ambassador since 2021. And each of them pay about $2.5 million annually for jewelry, fashion, and beauty campaigns. British Airways and Evian, who joined her team in December 2021, add about $1 million and undisclosed amounts to support her travel and hydration promotions.

HSBC partnered in 2022 to highlight financial awareness, while Porsche signed on that same year. It provides cars and roughly $1.5 million. Though their ongoing commitment is still being reviewed. AirWayz, added in 2023, funds youth coaching sessions for the LTA. Vodafone’s $3.7 million deal ended in April 2025 after disputes. That leaves her 2024 total of $11.5 million likely to dip this year.