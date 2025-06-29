After Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova, Which Underdog Is Positioned to Win Wimbledon 2025?

Seismic upsets on the WTA stage have defined the past two editions of Wimbledon. In 2023, the tennis world watched in awe as 42nd-ranked Marketa Vondrousova stunned Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to become the 1st unseeded woman to lift the Wimbledon crown, a feat not seen since Billie Jean King in 1963. Only Serena Williams in 2018, ranked 181, had gone so deep from so low a ranking. Then, in 2024, Barbora Krejcikova fought past Jasmine Paolini to claim her maiden Wimbledon title and 2nd Grand Slam. With even Victoria Azarenka hailing it as “special,” last year, 2025 now looms: could another underdog write her name into grass-court folklore?

One of the names quietly gaining momentum as Wimbledon 2025 begins is none other than the current AO winner, Madison Keys. Last year, heartbreak struck as the American left the All England Club in tears, cruelly forced to retire due to an injured hamstring (as stated by Keys in an Instagram post) during her 4th-round match while serving for the win against eventual finalist Jasmine Paolini. Fast forward a year, and Keys returns to the hallowed grass not just as a contender, but as a Grand Slam champion, riding high from her sensational AO triumph.

That title run in Melbourne was nothing short of gritty brilliance. Keys toppled the then-world second seed Iga Swiatek in a dramatic semifinal, saving match point along the way, and followed it with a hard-fought 3-set win over reigning top seed Aryna Sabalenka to clinch her first major. “I was most proud of how I took every round just as that round,” she reflected. “I was so focused and never got ahead of myself. Playing all these hard matches against top players really allowed me to focus and keep persevering. The fact that I played so many three-setters and was able to hold the trophy at the end of the two weeks was amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She’s not just a champion, she’s the box office. A natural power-hitter, Keys’ explosive serve and thunderous forehand make her one of the most electrifying players on the current WTA circuit. Her game is tailor-made for grass, and the numbers prove it. With a career win-loss record of 50-18 on grass (.735), she leads all active 10 players on the top list in efficiency on the surface. Her Wimbledon stats speak volumes, too, 25-10 overall with QF appearances in 2015 and 2023.

AD

via Imago Image Credits: Madison Keys/Instagram

More broadly, she boasts an impressive 55-22 career record on grass, a sterling 71.43% win rate. Despite a few hiccups in her pre-Wimbledon grass season this year, including a SF loss to Tatjana Maria at the HSBC Championship and a surprise exit to Markéta Vondroušová in Berlin’s R32, Keys remains one of the most dangerous floaters in the draw.

Crucially, she has already won 11 of her 12 GS matches in 2025, a stat that not only shows her consistency but her ability to bring the fire when the stakes are highest. Her fight, composure, and ability to go toe-to-toe with the very best make her a wildcard nobody wants to face.

With her powerful arsenal and newfound mental edge, the American ace Madison Keys could very well be the storm that crashes the Wimbledon script. A champion’s confidence now fuels her. Could this be the moment the dark horse gallops all the way to Centre Court glory?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Madison Keys looks back on her inspiring journey

Just a couple of weeks ago, the 7th seed carved her way into the second week of the French Open, a place she knows well. Recently, she also launched a $1000 grant program to empower youth in US tennis, adding purpose beyond her powerful game. Once a SF in Paris back in 2018 and a QF in 2019, this year’s 4th-round run marked only her 2nd second-week appearance since then. But this time, something felt different, more grounded, more seasoned.

After her victory, Keys spoke with raw honesty: “There’s a lot of pressure to kind of immediately make it when you’re a top junior, and I think sometimes you kind of lose the fun of all of it and all of the just amazing experience that you get to have through being a professional tennis player.” Her words struck a chord: spoken by someone who’s seen the highs, the valleys, and everything in between.

Her wisdom ran deeper later: “I think the biggest thing from all of it is that it’s really never too late,” she said. “I obviously had a lot of success earlier in my career, and then didn’t quite get across the line until a few months ago. There is really no time limit… anything can happen at any moment.” That internal shift, she revealed, has come from a stronger mindset, one that’s allowed her to stay calm, make smarter choices, and, most importantly, trust herself again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, the lawns of Wimbledon beckon. Keys carries more than just her racquet; she shoulders American hopes, personal redemption, and the fire of belief forged in resilience. This time, the dream feels sharper, more attainable.

Can she rise once more and claim another Grand Slam, a grass-court one? If her recent mindset is any indicator, don’t count her out.