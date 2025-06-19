Ahead of Berlin Clash, Elena Rybakina Drops Brutally Honest Aryna Sabalenka Bomb

Attack is the best form of defense, it is often said. Well, both Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka would agree. The two can often be seen playing an aggressive brand of tennis, often outpacing their opponents with sheer power and hard-hitting prowess. With the grass-court season underway, this style perfectly suits their game and as a result, the two have a good chance of making it to the business end of the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. Ahead of that event, Rybakina and Sabalenka are due to clash in Berlin as the Kazakh star opened up about facing Sabalenka.

Over the recent years, both Sabalenka and Rybakina have been at the top of their games, with the latter also winning a Wimbledon title. Ahead of their encounter, Rybakina was asked if defense or offense will be the key to unlocking Sabalenka’s challenge. Putting on a wry smile, Rybakina replied, “Well, we both play aggressive. I don’t think any of us like to defend. Well, we’ll see how it goes. I definitely try to give my best and hopefully can improve myself a bit for tomorrow.”

Sabalenka and Rybakina have faced off against each other on 10 occasions before. While the Belarusian star has won six matches, Rybakina prevailed on four occasions. In their only match on grass, it was Sabalenka who prevailed at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Thus, both Sabalenka and Rybakina are familiar with each other’s games, and it could be anyone’s game in the Berlin Open quarterfinal tomorrow.

A couple of years ago, the two were still unfamiliar with each other, having never faced many times before. Despite that, Sabalenka identified Rybakina’s great quality and hailed her, saying, “I don’t know her that good, but she seems very nice and cool girl, you know. She’s really good person, I would say on and off the court. But I don’t know her that well. But seems like she’s very nice girl.” Since then, the two have often found each other on opposite ends of the court and even developed a good friendship.

While Sabalenka’s power-packed game is no secret, she is able to do it consistently match after match. During an interview, she revealed the secret to her powerful performances on the court.

Where does Aryna Sabalenka get the power from?

Sabalenka follows a strict diet, and it has proved to be a game-changer for her. With a fixed set of meals and items, Sabalenka has developed the power and stamina to continue playing an aggressive brand of tennis, which requires more energy. During an interview, Sabalenka opened up about where she gets the power from to exhibit it in her game.

She said, “Do you want to know where my power comes from? The reality is that there is no secret, just good genetics. I am very grateful for that, but it is a family matter. As for my diet, if I play early, I simply have breakfast: porridge and an egg white omelet. Then, I snack about an hour and a half before the game, a protein bar with coffee, nothing special.”

Further, she went on to add, “If I have to have lunch, I stick to the basics; I don’t want a repeat of what happened at Roland Garros. I eat chicken with rice and a bit of salad. If it’s at night, I eat meat. The energy lasts quite a while; I usually don’t eat during matches as it makes me feel heavy.”

Meanwhile, the battle between Sabalenka and Rybakina is sure to be an exciting one, something which the fans can’t afford to miss. Who do you think will prevail in this contest? Let us know your views in the comments below.