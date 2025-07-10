Amanda Anisimova Admits Tour Pressure After Hard-Fought Wimbledon Victory Over Aryna Sabalenka

It’s been the year of surprises at the All England Club. With seeded players tumbling out in droves through the early rounds, Wimbledon 2025 has defied all expectations. But even in a tournament defined by upheaval, Amanda Anisimova’s semifinal victory over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has emerged as the most stunning moment yet. On a scorching Thursday afternoon under the Centre Court sun, the 23-year-old American outlasted Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a gripping two-hour, 36-minute contest to reach her first Grand Slam final. But what is victory if you don’t celebrate with your loved ones?

Amanda Anisimova walked over to the stands on No. 1 Court on Tuesday, lifted her four-year-old nephew Jackson into her arms, and brought him onto the grass to celebrate her return to a Grand Slam semifinal, her first in six years. Jackson had just arrived in London that Tuesday morning, flying in with his parents, Anisimova’s sister and brother-in-law, to surprise her ahead of the match. “I’m just super grateful that they flew in and got to experience this with me,” the 23-year-old said. “It doesn’t happen often, so it’s just super special.”

The timing couldn’t have been better. Jackson turned four on Thursday, the day of Amanda’s semifinal, and she played the part of the doting aunt to perfection. She thanked her family for their immense support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credits: Amanda Anisimova/Instagram

AD

And when the American was asked after her win whether she planned to scout the next semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic, her possible opponents in Saturday’s final, her response was telling.”Hopefully, I can finally spend some time with my final. I haven’t had a chance to yet, because I knew today was going to be so important, and I was trying to rest as much as possible yesterday. I think it’s relatively early, so I can make time for you guys,” she said with a smile.

The 13th seed has a good grasp on work-life balance, especially since she went through a gruelling burnout before.

Amanda Anisimova makes a comeback for the ages after mental health break

“This doesn’t feel real right now,” Amanda Anisimova said moments after sealing the match with a forehand winner on her fourth match point, her face reflecting a mixture of disbelief and joy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The American’s run has captured imaginations not just because of the tennis, but because of the road she took to get here.

At 17, she was already considered a future star, having reached the semifinals of the 2019 French Open by dismantling seasoned opponents, including defending champion Simona Halep and Sabalenka herself. But the trajectory of her career shifted dramatically in the years that followed. Injuries and personal setbacks mounted. Then came the decision that changed everything: stepping away from the sport altogether.

Four years after her Roland Garros breakthrough, Anisimova took a break for her mental health that lasted around seven months. She didn’t pick up a racket for much of that time. Instead, she traveled, reconnected with loved ones, and spent a semester attending her university in person — a chance, she says, to rediscover life beyond the baseline.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I learned a lot about myself, my interests off the court, and just taking some time to breathe and live a normal life for a bit,” she reflected. “What I’ve learned is to listen honestly to yourself, to your intuition, and what your body is telling you.”The decision, once difficult, now appears restorative.

Amanda Anisimova will reach a new career high of world #7 when the new rankings come out. She could go as high as world #5 if she wins the title. Now, with one match left to play at this most unpredictable of Wimbledons, Amanda Anisimova stands on the verge of completing a comeback that few saw coming, but that she earned every step of the way. Follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates.