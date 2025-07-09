Amanda Anisimova Bags Over 3x Coco Gauff’s SW19 Winnings as Aryna Sabalenka Threat Looms

Wimbledon has long echoed with American triumphs, 57 women’s titles, the last by Serena Williams in 2016, and 33 men’s crowns, with Pete Sampras leading the charge. Now, a fresh trio steps into the spotlight: Taylor Fritz has surged into the semis, Ben Shelton eyes an upset over Jannik Sinner, and Amanda Anisimova stands as the last American woman flying the flag. With a nine-year grass-court title drought looming large, her semifinal clash with Aryna Sabalenka is monumental. But regardless of the outcome, Anisimova has already pocketed a handsome cash prize, her journey etched in Wimbledon lore as a stunning chapter in America’s tennis renaissance.

Wimbledon 2025 has raised the stakes like never before, with the men’s and women’s singles champions set to walk away with a record-smashing $4,075,785 each, a $4,07,595 increase from last year. The tournament’s total prize fund now stands at a massive $72,333,915, spread across all rounds and competitions. But among the most compelling stories isn’t just about titles, it’s about the emotional and financial milestones players are hitting along the way. For Amanda Anisimova, who has roared into the semifinals, the numbers and the narrative are both turning heads.

Anisimova has officially surpassed the $1 million mark in prize money at this year’s Wimbledon. The payout ladder begins at $89,695.65 for a first-round appearance, an amount Coco Gauff, another top-seeded American, took home before suffering a heartbreaking early exit. It then climbs to $134,543.48 for reaching the second round, $206,571.80 for third-round competitors, and $326,166 for those advancing to the last 16.

Quarter-finalists take home a handsome $543,610, but making the final four rockets the payday to a mammoth $1,053,244.38, and Amanda’s done just that. It’s important to note that Wimbledon’s payouts are non-cumulative: players earn only for the final round they reach. But Amanda’s wallet and resume just got a monumental upgrade.

This run marks Anisimova’s second career Grand Slam semifinal after her breathtaking Roland-Garros breakthrough in 2019, when she was just 17. Now 23, Amanda again dropped to the grass in jubilation, this time in front of a special new fan: her nephew Jackson, who watched his aunt live for the very first time. “I was super excited for them to be here and to come and watch,” Amanda shared. “My nephew has never seen a match of mine in my life, so it was super special, especially for the first time to be here at Wimbledon, and to get the win also on top of that is just an incredible experience.”

Now, following back-to-back statement wins on No. 1 Court, Amanda prepares for her biggest Wimbledon stage yet: a Centre Court semifinal clash against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, July 10. Despite the daunting task, Anisimova enters with the edge in their H2H record, having won five of their eight encounters. Still, she knows exactly what kind of battle awaits.

“We’ve had a lot of difficult matches. Every single match we’ve played, it’s always been tough…we’re both big hitters, and big hitters like to go at it against each other. We always bring the best in each other’s game, and we always raise the level when we play against each other.” she added.

With $2,065,077.10 guaranteed for the runner-up and a stunning $4,075,785 for the champion, Anisimova now finds herself chasing both glory and generational wealth.

But beyond the money, beyond the moment, Amanda’s grit, growth, and grace are earning her respect from fans and legends alike.

American tennis icons backing Anisimova for the Wimbledon glory

Amanda Anisimova, who recently took an indefinite break, had a rollercoaster quarterfinal win on Tuesday. The American blazed through the first set in just 27 minutes, looking untouchable. But what followed was a dramatic twist. Up 5-2 in the second and holding two match points, Anisimova let Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova claw her way back.

The 34-year-old Russian forced a tiebreak that stretched nerves and tested resolve. Anisimova saved five set points and couldn’t convert her third match point at 9-8. But with one final mini-break and a clutch serve, the New Jersey native closed it out. It wasn’t pretty, but it was gutsy, and it punched her ticket to the final four.

Among those watching closely was 2010 Wimbledon doubles champion Vania King, who has seen Anisimova’s journey from junior prodigy to comeback contender. “She’s always been a precocious player from a young age – she came out really early. She’s had her challenges off court – things out of her control, and I commend her for taking the time that she needs,,” King said, praising her resilience. “I think it was never about her game. She’s always had a lot of talent. She was beating big players. She had a big game early on and it does seem like she’s enjoying it more. Her team is very supportive and positive. I think that’s the feedback that she needs.”

Mike Bryan, another Wimbledon legend in doubles, echoed the optimism. “She’s a huge talent and I’ve always thought she has a lot of Grand Slams in her game. It’s good to see her mentally stronger now and loving being back and competing,” he said. With no previous champions left in the women’s draw, Bryan believes the moment is ripe: “There’s going to be a first-time winner… so why can’t it be her?”

Anisimova’s raw power, unshakable resolve, and newfound joy on court have made her one of the most compelling stories of the tournament. She’s got the momentum, the belief, and a nation behind her.

But next, the ultimate test: a Centre Court clash with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Can Amanda Anisimova defy the odds, conquer the moment, and turn this fairy tale into history?

