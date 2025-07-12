Amanda Anisimova Breaks Down Into Tears Accepting What Happened Against Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon Finals

Phew, that was some performance from Iga Swiatek! The Pole showed why she is one of the best players of the current generation by thrashing Amanda Anisimova in the finals of the Wimbledon Championships. Swiatek dominated the match right from the word go to inflict a double-bagel on Anisimova and win her maiden title here. On the other hand, it was a sad end to Anisimova’s impressive campaign at the Wimbledon Championships. She played some scintillating tennis over the two weeks but couldn’t overcome the challenge of Swiatek in the summit clash. After the final, the American star broke down while explaining what went wrong today.

During the post-match interview, Anisimova thanked the crowd for their support and got emotional after suffering a humbling defeat. She went on to say, “Everyone is calling me since my first round match here. It’s been an incredible atmosphere and you guys have carried me through this entire championship, and it’s been an incredible fortnight for me and you know, ran out of gas a bit today and I wished that I could have put a better performance and you guys have stood up to me and looked after me so thank you so much.”

