Amanda Anisimova Confronts Controversial Wimbledon Moment That Left Aryna Sabalenka Riling

ByMintu Tomar

Jul 11, 2025 | 4:18 AM CEST

via Imago

via Imago

I was just trying to chase the ball. She was already celebrating it. I was like ‘I mean, that’s a bit too early.’” Aryna Sabalenka didn’t hold back when it came to expressing her feelings after losing the Wimbledon semifinal against America’s Amanda Anisimova. The World No.1 failed to make it to her maiden summit clash at the grass major. And what made it worse was her opponent’s controversial behavior in the early on in the match.

For the uninitiated, Anisimova was seen celebrating a point too early in the second set. Aryna Sabalenka, already frustrated, after losing the first, was only irked further. She just looked up at the chair umpire to figure what was going on. During the post-match conference, the Belarusian confessed, “She (Anisimova) kind of p****d me off like saying ‘That’s what she does all the time.’”

However, Anisimova simply believes she did nothing wrong. Speaking in the post-match interview, the 23-year-old revealed, “No I wasn’t celebrating. It was just like a long grunt I guess.” Adding to her explanation, she said, “I don’t really know what was the deal there to be honest because I don’t feel like it was that interfering. But yeah I tried to not do it again, but yeah, it was just a, such a high-stakes match, and I think we were both grunting a lot out there.”

article-image

via Imago

Citing the match pressure and the stakes involved, Anisimova concluded her response. “We have a big game so it’s just, that’s the outcome of it, but I wasn’t really sure what the issue was. But I can play it back. Maybe it was a bit interfering, like I don’t really know.”

This story is developing…

 

