Amanda Anisimova Faces Brutal Iga Swiatek Warning as 9-Year American Dream Wavers

“This doesn’t feel real right now, honestly,” Amanda Anisimova said after stunning world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. While Sbalanka was the favorite in many people’s books, the American was relentless in her 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory on July 10. And now, after her tenacious performance at the semis, Anisimova is the first American woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to represent the Stars and Stripes in the Wimbledon final.

However, just because she beat the world’s top-ranked woman doesn’t mean the final will be a walk in the park. Even as Amanda Anisimova hopes to follow in the footsteps of American legends like Serena and Venus Williams, she faces another equally determined adversary in Iga Swiatek. What’s more? While this is the Americans’ first shot at a grand slam title, Swiatek has been here before, and Andy Roddick believes the 23-year-old has her work cut out.

“As we project forward, I think Iga has to be the favorite,” the former tennis player from Nebraska said on Quick Served. And why wouldn’t he? After all, the Polish superstar and five-time Grand Slam Queen has a perfect record. Of the five Grand Slam finals Iga Swiatek has played, she has won all five. “Sabalenka’s power is different, but Iga’s more like a mosquito,” Roddick added.

“She’s on you quicker than a bee who circles you, and then, like the bite, it is harder. Iga is just taking time away. She’s seeing the ball quicker than everyone else and making decisions at lightning speed. I mean, she’s beating really, really, really good players badly,” Andy Roddick warned on the Andy Roddick Served Media YouTube channel. Swiatek is hungry as well.

Amanda Anisimova during her fourth round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 7, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 06 Jul 2025

The Polish star has been itching to make a splash after losing the Roland-Garros semifinal to Sabalenka. And what better place to make a splash than at SW19? However, with that out of the way, it’s not like Andy Roddick didn’t have any confidence in Amanda Anisimova. While he did warn of Swiatek’s strengths, he also praised the American fighting for Wimbledon glory.

Amanda Anisimova needs to stick to her strengths

“Anisimova has just been stepping up. It’s just been so fun to watch,” said Roddick. However, he also explained some things that the American must do to not let Iga Swiatek dictate the match. “She has to serve well again, and she has to get the first strike in… “ explained the former ATP tennis star. In fact, her serve was a huge asset to the 23-year-old in the semifinal.

“I gave everything I had at the moment,” Amanda Anisimova said about her serves. The result? Sabalenka filtered, earning the return point on only 39.7% of Anisimova’s first serves and a marginally better number of 40% on her second serves. Andy Roddick feels that if the 2019 French Open semifinalist can repeat or better those numbers, then Swiatek will have a hard time.

via Imago Image Credits: Amanda Anisimova/Instagram

The other factor was aggression. The 23-year-old didn’t play it safe and went all out on her opponent. One incident that Sbalaenka spoke about after the match showed just how much in the zone the American was. In the third set, Anisimova’s shot clipped the top of the net, giving the 2025 French Open finalist no scope of returning the ball.

“I just looked at her and, for sure, she didn’t hear me, I was like ‘You don’t want to say sorry?'” Sabalenka said after the clash. However, Amanda Anisimova didn’t have time for custom while standing on the steps of a personal record. “She just wanted, I guess, badly to win this match,” added Sabalenka, and she was right. Now the question is, will that hunger be enough to stop Iga Swiatek, who has looked dominant throughout the tournament?