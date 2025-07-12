Amanda Anisimova Faces Wimbledon Gamble as Risky Plan Targets Iga Swiatek’s Flaw

Nine years ago, on a quiet clay court in Budapest, a teenage Amanda Anisimova faced off against Iga Swiatek in the Junior Fed Cup: a battle of future stars that ended in a 6-4, 6-2 win for the Pole. Fast forward to today, destiny writes a new script as they finally meet again, this time on the hallowed lawns of the All England Club in the Wimbledon final. With top seeds falling like dominoes, Anisimova now carries American hopes in an unexpected dream run. But can she crack the Swiatek code? Lindsay Davenport steps in with sharp insight, offering the keys to take down the four-time Slam champion on grass. Curious to know what she said?

In the latest episode of Tennis Channel’s “Wimbledon Primetime,” 3-time Grand Slam champion Lindsay Davenport peeled back the tactical layers of the 2025 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Final. As Amanda Anisimova prepares to face off against Iga Swiatek on the sport’s grandest grass-court stage, Davenport offered a masterclass on where the American must aim her firepower. “What does Iga struggle with?” she asked. “Iga struggles with players that come at her with heavy power that’s able to push her back, and that’s able to rush Iga. That’s exactly what Anisimova has to do, and she’s got to do it off the serve.”

Davenport didn’t stop there. She emphasized that Anisimova’s serve, a shot she’s refined and rebuilt over recent years, must be firing at full capacity in this final. “It’s got to be working for her in her biggest match,” she said. Variety, location, and free points are the three non-negotiables. “She’s got to be able to mix up her locations and, more importantly, get free points in her service game to relax her.” And when it comes to trading from the baseline, Davenport zeroed in on Amanda’s biggest weapon: “Her best shot, her backhand. She’s going to have to use both. She’s been hitting a lot of backhands. cross. It’s been working well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But cross-court won’t be enough. Davenport stressed the need for calculated aggression and perfect timing. “When she does have a little bit of time and she’s on her front foot, she’s got to pull that trigger line.” In short, keep Swiatek off balance, and don’t let her camp out on the backhand wing. “She’s got to keep Iga honest in the middle of the court, not let Iga get forehand from the backhand side of the court,” she added. “How do you do that? You’ve got to go to the forehand corner. And Anisimova has a great backhand up the line. She’s got to use it—and she’s got to use it at the right time.”

AD

via Imago Image Credits: Amanda Anisimova/Instagram

To calculate the stake, both players enter the final with nerves brimming just beneath the surface. Anisimova’s emotional intensity has been on full display throughout the tournament. In her quarterfinal win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the American dropped to her haunches between points, overwhelmed by the moment, even when it wasn’t match point. In her semi-final against Aryna Sabalenka, the same emotions surfaced, but this time she managed to wrestle them into focus and finish strong.

Swiatek, of course, brings a wealth of experience that gives her a major edge. She’s been to the top of the mountain more than once and has held the World No. 1 spot with a steel grip. That composure under pressure can’t be bought; it’s earned through years of grinding on the biggest stages. Still, as Davenport noted, Anisimova has nothing to lose. This was never supposed to be her stage, not this year. But here she is, with a green light to swing freely and embrace the chaos. That freedom? It could be her most dangerous weapon of all.

Even Swiatek’s resume speaks for itself. When she catches fire, she’s nearly untouchable. Her 22-5 record in finals and undefeated 5-0 mark in Grand Slam finals paint a picture of cold-blooded consistency. Her groundstrokes explode with offensive intent, and when they land, they leave opponents suffocated. Disrupting that rhythm? Nearly impossible, unless, of course, you bring the chaos first.

And while Lindsay Davenport laid down the blueprint, Andy Roddick chimed in with praise for Anisimova’s evolution. The former US Open champ believes there’s something different about her this year, something deeper, tougher, grittier. Roddick sees more than talent. He sees belief. The kind of belief that doesn’t just carry you to finals, but dares to win them.

Andy Roddick reveals Amanda Anisimova’s transformational Wimbledon shift

Amanda Anisimova has shattered expectations at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Arriving at SW19 in solid form after a runner-up finish at Queen’s Club and a quarter-final run in Berlin, few foresaw just how far the 23-year-old would go. But now, she stands two sets away from lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish on Centre Court.

Her season had already sparkled with flashes of brilliance, winning the WTA Qatar Open in February, reaching the Charleston Open semis, and pushing deep at Roland Garros before falling to Aryna Sabalenka. But in London, Anisimova got her revenge, toppling Sabalenka in three fierce sets to book her first Wimbledon final.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watching closely, fellow American and former Grand Slam champion Andy Roddick has been nothing short of impressed. On his “Served” podcast, Roddick highlighted a striking transformation in Anisimova’s approach to the sport. “The biggest thing for me was four or five years ago, maybe when Anisimova didn’t enjoy the game as much, I do not remember these hustle situations, these one more ball situations, mixing it up,” he said, reflecting on her growth.

Roddick believes it’s her renewed joy and passion for tennis that’s made the difference. “It just didn’t seem like she was enjoying the fight out there,” he noted. “I don’t know if that self corrects if she did not step away and get perspective and choose the game of tennis again.”

For Roddick, this isn’t just a comeback, it’s a rebirth. “Anisimova has chosen this second version of her tennis life and it shows when she plays,” he said. “Credit to her, it was absolutely amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with the final looming, the story is poised to reach its climax. Will it be Anisimova’s moment of destiny? The stage is set. Your pick: who takes the crown? Share your thoughts below.

Follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates.