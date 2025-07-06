Amanda Anisimova Fumes at Crowd Over Unwanted ‘Champagne’ Interruption at Wimbledon

Not again…! Just when Amanda Anisimova seemed fully locked into her Wimbledon campaign, playing her cleanest tennis of the season, the crowd at SW19 did something that completely threw her off. She had been smooth and composed all tournament, brushing aside her early opponents and entering the second week with momentum and focus. The Fourth of July saw her cruise past Dalma Galfi in three sets. With her spot in the Round of 16 secured and a showdown with Linda Noskova looming, things were falling into place. But as she stepped up to serve in a crucial moment, the Centre Court crowd cracked, not from her racket, but from the stands.

A loud pop rang out just as she was about to toss the ball. Yes, a champagne bottle, once again. The disruption jolted Amanda mid-serve, and this time, she didn’t hold back. Turning toward the crowd, visibly irritated, she asked, “Why are you opening it right now?” The clip, quickly shared by The Tennis Letter on X, went viral, not just because of the timing, but because this marked the second champagne interruption she’d endured in a matter of days. On July 4, during her third-round match on Court 3, a similar incident unfolded when multiple champagne corks were popped during her service motion.

The crowd was festive; it was Independence Day for the Americans, but the midpoint bottle pops weren’t ideal for a focused pro. That day, Amanda Anisimova had handled it with a smile. “At some point I was, like, can everybody just do it on the changeover?” She quipped to the amused crowd. Later, she told reporters, “I mean, it kept happening.”

Amanda Anisimova powered through and won the match, but now, as the stakes rise and the quarterfinals beckon, her patience appears thinner. Wimbledon’s mix of elegance and tradition often means strawberries, cream, and champagne. But as Amanda Anisimova has reminded everyone, there’s a time and place for celebration. Just maybe not during the toss. So, is it really a champagne problem for her, or just unfortunate timing on the crowd’s part?

Champagne pops interrupted Amanda Anisimova’s match but didn’t stop her from toasting success

Earlier this spring, Amanda Anisimova wasn’t just dodging champagne corks; she was celebrating with them. At the 2025 Charleston Open in April, she toasted with champagne alongside fans and organizers after reaching the semifinals, fully embracing the tournament’s festive spirit. Then, in June at the Queen’s Club Championships, after finishing as runner-up, she humorously remarked during her trophy speech that she deserved a “bigger champagne bottle,” showing her ability to find laughter even in defeat. Now, all eyes are on her to see if she can turn those interruptions into a real celebration with a big win, because if she does, that champagne will be truly deserved.

Well, for now, Amanda Anisimova’s Round of 16 match against Linda Noskova is currently underway on Court 1 at Wimbledon. Anisimova started strong, winning the first set 6–2, but Nosková fought back to take the second 7–5, pushing the match into a decisive third set. This contest follows Anisimova’s impressive run through earlier rounds, where she dropped just one set across three matches, including a tough 6–3, 5–7, 6–3 victory over Dalma Galfi on Court 3 on July 4. Despite some crowd distractions, including those notorious champagne cork pops, Anisimova has maintained her composure throughout the tournament.

Amanda Anisimova’s form has been backed by strong practice discipline; after her third-round win, she told reporters she’d be hitting the courts again the very next day. She’s been especially confident in her backhand while aiming to fine-tune her serve and forehand heading into tougher rounds. If she prevails over Noskova, she’ll move on to face either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Sonay Kartal in the quarter-finals, marking what would be her first Grand Slam last-eight appearance since 2022. With confidence, momentum, and experience behind her, Anisimova’s Wimbledon run is shaping up to be her most compelling in years. For live blog, uninterrupted updates on her progress, stay connected with EssentiallySports.