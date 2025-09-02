Amanda Anisimova Hints at Different Storyline for Iga Swiatek Rematch at US Open

Remember Iga Swiatek‘s words after she thrashed Amanda Anisimova at the Center Court nearly two months ago? “I didn’t even want to consider the option of slowing down and letting her get into the match,” said the 24-year-old after wrapping up the Wimbledon summit clash in just 57 minutes to defeat the American with a double bagel. Perhaps that could change at Flushing Meadows. At least that is what Amanda Anisimova hopes.

After Anisimova won pulled off a rather one-sided 6-0, 6-3 win against Beatriz Haddad Maia, she was made aware that a Wimbledon final rematch with Swiatek is up next. And Anisimova’s reaction said it all. “Who would’ve thought we’d be meeting again so soon? I’m super excited. It’s gonna be a great match… I hope this time. I mean, she’s playing some great tennis and I hope that we will put up a great performance.”

Anisimova wrapped up her fourth round battle in just an hour and 15 minutes. The ruthless nature was on full display as she gave no breathing space to Maia in a one-side encounter at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Perhaps this newfound change has come after Anisimova herself witnessed the wrath at the hands of Swiatek during that forgettable final in London.

That day on Center Court, the Pole was in no mood to spare the American as she demolished her morale through powerful forehand and backhand strokes. And the post-match reaction only echoed Swiatek’s mentality. “You give up a game, lose the other and it gets nervous. There is something else, winning consecutive games, and closing the set and the match is something else. It’s always difficult, and I just wanted to end it, I cared too much about this win.”

However, what Anisimova can do right now before the upcoming rematch with Swiatek is to gather inspiration from her own performance. On Monday, the 24-year-old not only sealed her QF spot at the 2025 US Open but also mirrored 23-time slam queen Serena Williams by earning a rare accomplishment.

Amanda Anisimova replicates Venus, Serena Williams and others at the US Open with special milestone

For the uninitiated, Amanda Anisimova has become only the sixth American WTA player in the last twenty years to reach the QF round at slams on all three surfaces. With her fourth round victory against Maia, she matched a similar feat previously earned by the Williams sisters, namely Serena and Venus, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, and Jessica Pegula.

Back in 2019, Anisimova reached the QF stage at the French Open, earning her best run at a major event. Then in 2022, during the Wimbledon she entered the QF stage as well before besting it earlier this season. She made it to the final of the grass major before losing out to Swiatek. And now, at the American hard court slam, she’s reached the R8 as well. But will she make it past this stage?

When you are bound to face an opponent like Swiatek, things are never in your favor. However, Anisimova is trying to take motivation from the home crowd, standing by her side. After clinching the fourth round, she said, “It’s been a few years since I played here and it’s an incredible atmosphere.” reported US Open’s website on September 1.

Following a historic Wimbledon run, Anisimova failed to shine much in subsequent campaigns in Montreal and Cincinnati. However, it seems the excitement of competing at slams brings out her best. “Once I came out here… I love playing on big stages,’’ she added. “I played so freely out here. I was just really enjoying it and I’m really happy I was able to put on a good performance today.’’

Do you think Anisimova will take her revenge this time against the Pole? Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget to follow the live US Open live blog for all the real-time updates.