Amanda Anisimova Joins Serena and Venus Williams in Redemption Bid After Naomi Osaka’s US Open Defeat

The crowd of over 20,000 at Arthur Ashe Stadium got their money’s worth as America’s last remaining hope, Amanda Anisimova made it happen on Thursday night. The contest against four-time slam champion Naomi Osaka was nothing less than a cut-throat battle for the 24-year-old. However, the Wimbledon finalist – who recently took revenge on Iga Swiatek for that 0-6, 0-6 thrashing in London – was in no mood to give up. Despite being a set down, she was the last woman standing while achieving a rare milestone on her way to a maiden US Open final.

Anisimova lost the initial set in a tiebreak against Osaka who looked all set for a third appearance in the summit clash in New York. But Anisimova fought back brilliantly to level the fight in the second set. Then in the decider, she showed a true masterclass of dominating strokes to post a sensational 6-7, 7-6(3), 6-3 victory.

With that, Anisimova has become the youngest WTA player (at 23 years and 358 days) to enter the singles finals at Wimbledon and US Open in the same season since 23-time slam queen Serena Williams and her elder sister and 7-time major winner Venus Williams. Anisimova couldn’t resist her joy after confirming her spot in the ultimate clash, against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. The American reacted, “It means the world. I am trying to process that right now. It’s just absolutely a dream come true. I mean this has been a dream of mine like forever to be in the US Open final and obviously the hope is to be the champion but yeah I am in the final now and I am going to try and get ready but just excited and it’s really special.”

Moreover, the World No.5 has also become just the fourth American to defeat multiple WTA World No.1 players at a single edition of the US Open. Before her, Tracy Austin, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams had done it in the past. Apart from former No.1 Osaka, Anisimova also beat Swiatek – who’s been on the No.1 spot previously – in the quarterfinal.

The fight against Osaka was not at all easy. Because at one point, the Japanese star was just four points away from entering the final in the second set. But Anisimova showed her grit and kept calm. After nearly three hours, she took a sigh of relief. Moreover, she had a special reaction to share for her rival.

Amanda Anisimova admires Naomi Osaka’s US Open run

After becoming a mother of a sweet daughter, named Shai in 2023, Naomi Osaka has tried to make a strong comeback on the court. Sadly, nothing’s clicked for her this season. At the Australian Open, she had to retire due to a persisting abdominal strain in the third round. Then in Paris, she couldn’t move past the first round after losing to Spain’s Paula Badosa. Even on grass, the Japanese star failed to leave an impression nearly two months ago at Wimbledon with a third round exit.

With hardly anything going in her favor, Osaka showed at this US Open edition that she’s still a player-to-beat. The former No.1 and two-time winner of the American hard court slam gave everything she had against Anisimova. And the latter knows it very well. While she was jubilant after securing a ticket to the final, Anisimova made sure to applause Osaka’s efforts too.

“Naomi is playing amazing tennis and she is back where she belongs. And I told her I’m so proud of her after having a baby and playing at this level. It’s insane.’’ reported US Open’s website on September 5. “She was really giving me a run for the final,’’ confessed Anisimova. “I wasn’t sure I was going to make it to the finish line.”

The American believes they both gave hundred percent on the court on Thursday night without showing any signs of slowing down. “I tried to dig deep and it was a huge fight out there today. We were both playing some amazing tennis. (I thought) how are we making these shots? But we were, and we just kept going.”

Now remains only one final hurdle for the 24-year-old. Anisimova will face a familiar opponent in Aryna Sabalenka at the Arthur Ashe. They met recently at Wimbledon where the American bested her in the semis to make it to her maiden grass major final. It will be interesting whether Sabalenka takes her revenge or Anisimova creates history with her first-ever slam triumph.

