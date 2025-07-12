Amanda Anisimova Leaves Behind Teary Wimbledon Exit With a Bold Message: ‘Come Back Stronger’

Saturday’s women’s final at Wimbledon delivered a staggering statistic: for the first time in 114 years, one player failed to win a single game. Amanda Anisimova, making her debut in a Grand Slam final, was swept 6-0, 6-0 by Iga Swiatek in just 57 minutes. While Swiatek climbed into the stands to celebrate her sixth major title, a tearful Anisimova sat quietly courtside. But she’s not letting this brutal loss bring her down. Here’s what she had to say!

The 23-year-old American had struggled from the start, overwhelmed by the magnitude of the occasion. Tosses went awry, her timing broke down, and even her reliable backhand deserted her. She racked up 28 unforced errors (14 in the first set alone) and landed just 33% of her first serves. Multiple double faults underscored her nerves. Later, she admitted she “ran out of gas” both physically and mentally.

But in her post-match press conference, she composed herself and spoke with determination, vowing to move forward from the heartbreak. “It was a bit tough to digest obviously. Especially during and right after,” she said. “It’s not how I would have wanted my first Grand Slam final to go. I think I was a bit in shock after as well. But I told myself I’ll definitely come out stronger after this. It’s not an easy thing to go through. Losing 6-0 6-0 in a Grand Slam final. If anything I can look at it as a positive and something I can look at as motivation going forward. Obviously there’s a lot of things I need to do to progress.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

That resolve has been the defining trait of Amanda Anisimova’s return to the game. Just last year, she couldn’t make it through the Wimbledon qualifying rounds. Ranked 189th at the time, she failed to earn a main draw spot. Fast forward twelve months, and she not only made the field, she stunned world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals to become the youngest American woman to reach a Wimbledon final since Serena Williams in 2004.

Her resurgence is rooted in a longer, more personal story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Amanda Anisimova made a stunning comeback

The Freehold Township, N.J., native burst onto the scene at 17, making a run to the semifinals of the 2019 French Open without dropping a set. But later that year, tragedy struck: her father and longtime coach passed away suddenly from a heart attack. The loss derailed both her life and career.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amanda Anisimova opened up about her mental health struggles, joining the chorus of athletes like Naomi Osaka who were speaking publicly about the toll of professional sport. The early promise faded as losses mounted. By 2023, the weight became too much and she stepped away from tennis entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She returned to the tour in 2024, beginning a slow climb back from outside the top 400. What followed was a revival. In 2025, she won the Qatar Open in February, reached the fourth round at Roland Garros, and made it to the final at Queen’s Club in June. By July, she had cracked the top 10 and was standing on Centre Court in the Wimbledon final.

The scoreline on Saturday will be remembered for its brutality. But Anisimova’s road back to relevance is a triumph that deserves equal recognition. Her loss may be historic, but her return is even more so. How she responds now may be the most telling chapter yet. Follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates.