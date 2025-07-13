Amanda Anisimova Reveals Kate Middleton Exchange That Left Her Emotional at Wimbledon

Wimbledon, where tradition breathes, history lives, and legends carve their names into eternity, witnessed a ruthless coronation as Iga Swiatek dismantled Amanda Anisimova to claim her 6th major and first Wimbledon crown. The 24-year-old joined Steffi Graf as the only woman in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam final without conceding a game, delivering a double bagel that echoed through time. As the scoreboard sealed a painful memory for the American, what followed turned heads. The emotional trophy ceremony, spotlighting a heartfelt exchange with the Princess of Wales, stole the limelight and added a royal chapter to Anisimova’s heartbreak.

Amanda Anisimova broke down in tears after her crushing defeat in the Wimbledon final and briefly left Centre Court to compose herself before returning for the post-match interview and the trophy ceremony.

As the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, stepped forward to present the champion’s trophy to Iga Swiatek, who had just delivered a ruthless 6-0, 6-0 win in 57 minutes, the royal also extended a heartfelt gesture to the runner-up. For Anisimova, still reeling from the weight of history and heartbreak, that moment brought unexpected comfort.

Kate, the patron of the All England Club, didn’t just shake hands; she offered something deeper. A gentle message, a personal touch, and a quiet resilience passed from one woman to another. In her post-match press conference, the 23-year-old American opened up about that emotional exchange. “Yeah, for sure. I mean, it was such an honor to meet her and yeah, I wasn’t sure if she was going to come out today, if she was going to be there, so it was just really nice to see her and, she definitely had a few things to say that were making me emotional again,” Anisimova said, her voice still carrying the tremors of the loss.

Amanda Anisimova of United States of America wipes away tears after the Ladies Singles Final on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2025 in London, England.

The words that lingered most? A simple, powerful reminder. “But yeah, she was really kind and she told me to keep my head high,” Anisimova recalled. There was more said, of course, but some moments are too sacred to share. “Don’t really want to reveal everything she said to me,” she added, choosing to hold onto the private pieces of that rare, royal connection.

As fate would have it, their paths crossed again shortly after. “I also spoke to her again after the match cuz I passed by her and, she had all the best to say to me, so it was I guess it was a positive of today and I can try and focus on that and not the match,” Anisimova said, anchoring herself in grace and the memory of compassion amidst the chaos. Sometimes, it’s not the trophy, but the touch of kindness that leaves the lasting imprint.

