Amanda Anisimova Reveals On-Court Turmoil as Wimbledon Pressure Mounts for American Hope

As Wimbledon storms into its business end, American hopes are clinging to the blades of grass that have tested champions and broken hearts. After a brutal first week that saw top seeds like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula crash out, the torch has passed to fresh blood, and Amanda Anisimova has seized it with fire. Rising from the ashes of shattered brackets, Anisimova has muscled her way into the last eight, turning heads with every stroke. But was it all smooth sailing? Not quite. However, she now openly acknowledged the nerve-wracking energy of Wimbledon, demonstrating that even top competitors feel the weight of expectation.

Under the closed roof of No.1 Court on a tense Sunday evening, Amanda Anisimova locked horns with Czech challenger Linda Noskova in a clash that tested more than just tennis skills. The 13th seed from the US emerged from the firestorm with a gritty 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win, clawing her way into the quarterfinals. Every point felt like a war cry, every game a pulse-pounding reminder that this is Wimbledon, the unforgiving theater of dreams.

After the dust settled, Anisimova peeled back the curtain on the mental storm behind her poise. Asked how she navigated the high-wire pressure, and how her team braved it with her, she laid it bare. “I mean I was trying to not look at them too much because I was getting so stressed out,” she confessed, revealing her inner tremors. “And yeah, I mean, I was just trying to keep my composure, keep my nerves at bay. And it’s something that they try to instill in me and it’s not easy at times like this but, yeah, I mean, they were a huge support and they told me to just keep believing in myself,” the American later added.

