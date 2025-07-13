Amanda Anisimova Reveals ‘Red Flag’ That Derailed Her Against Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is drawing its final curtain, with champions basking in the spotlight, their grit and grind etched into history. But for Amanda Anisimova, the lone American hope in the top draw, it was a quest fueled by fire, heart, and a nine-year hunger to reclaim glory for an American. She marched into the women’s singles final with purpose, but fell miserably to the ruthless brilliance of Iga Swiatek. The American dream? Shattered. And why did it all slip through her fingers? A painful, unforeseen result is always heartbreaking. The pain, raw. The silence, deafening. And the red flags? Blinking all along.

Iga Swiatek stepped onto Centre Court like a storm with a purpose, and within just 57 blistering minutes, she left Amanda Anisimova stunned in the shadows of a merciless scoreline. The 6-0, 6-0 demolition wasn’t just a win; it was history written in fire.

Not since 1911 had the All England Club witnessed such a ruthless women’s final, when Dorothea Lambert Chambers claimed her title with a double bagel. But this wasn’t just numbers or headlines, this was pain, raw and exposed, on the grandest stage in tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For both Swiatek and Anisimova, it was a maiden Wimbledon final. But only one looked like she belonged there from the first ball. The Pole was ice-cold in focus and laser-sharp in execution. On the other side, Anisimova wore the weight of expectation, nerves simmering beneath the surface. The match was over in a flash, but the aftermath, the questions, the soul-searching, that’s where the story truly began.

AD

In the post-match press conference, the 23-year-old American, Amanda Anisimova, opened the window to her heartbreak and tried to make sense of the chaos. When asked what went wrong in such a staggering defeat, she reflected with honesty: “I was nervous, but it wasn’t anything out of this world. If anything, I was more excited to go out there and compete. But, yeah, I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday and I think that I was just really fatigued, and I could feel it also in my warm-up this morning,” she said, letting the words carry the weight of regret.

via Imago Amanda Anisimova of United States of America laughs after wiping away tears after the Ladies Singles Final on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Photo by MB Media PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHiroshixSatox

She didn’t sugarcoat the truth. The signs had been there, the body was calling out long before the first serve. “I mean, I had to take a break after every single rally out there, in my warm-up,” she confessed. “So, I think if anything, it’s my physicality that I need to work on and, to be able to last two weeks in a Grand Slam is definitely something that you need to work a lot on.” That’s the reality of chasing greatness: when the tank empties, the fight becomes survival.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anisimova’s voice didn’t tremble, but it held the echo of disappointment and the quiet courage of acceptance. “It’s not any easy feat. So yeah, it’s just there’s a lot of room for improvement, I think,” she continued. “If anything, I think it’s more experience for me on how to handle nerves and it’s my first slam final, so at least I have that experience now.” In those words, you hear the growing pain of a rising star, the sobering education Wimbledon had just served her.

And as the post-match haze settled, she returned once more to the underlying cause of her collapse. “I think it was overall just fatigue. It’s been like a long season, and I think it’s just something that I need to work on, and obviously, it’s my physicality at the end of the day that I need to improve,” she said. Then, in a moment of clarity that cut through the confusion, she admitted: “It’s just the way I felt. I don’t really know what exactly, but yeah, it’s just a feeling I had, and I knew that was kind of a red flag.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There it was, the telltale sign ignored, the silent warning swallowed in the rush toward destiny. But now, she knows. And that knowledge may just be the seed of something stronger.

(This is a developing story…)