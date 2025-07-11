Amanda Anisimova Reveals True Feelings About Iga Swiatek as Wimbledon Pressure Mounts

American hope and 23-year-old rising talent Amanda Anisimova has been on a phenomenal run for last two weeks at the Wimbledon. And now, there’s only one last hurdle left to jump over. One final battle, and she can etch her name in the history books while clinching the Venus Rosewater Dish. After Serena Williams in 2016, she might be the first American woman to do that. But she’s got an extremely tough challenge to overcome in five-time slam champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday. The latter is also in her maiden summit clash at the grass major and is coming off a scintillating victory (and a ruthless one over Belinda Bencic) in the semis. So what’s Anisimova’s plan to stop a force like the Pole?

Anisimova beat the World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday in a hard-fought three-setter. Yes, she lost some momentum in the second set, but the youngster snatched the win with a score line of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Meanwhile, Swiatek simply thrashed her Swiss opponent, Bencic, in a one-sided encounter. With a dominating score line of 6-2, 6-0, in just 71 minutes, making it to her first Wimbledon final ever.

During the post-match press conference, Anisimova was asked about her thoughts on the upcoming battle against the former World No.1. So what did she say? Well, she just admired Swiatek while citing her as a role model.“Iga’s such an unbelievable player and she’s also been an inspiration to me. Her work ethic and all of her achievements have been really inspiring. So I am sure it will be an amazing match.” Speaking on the match itself, the American made it clear that her focus will be to deliver her best amidst high expectations.

via Imago

However, Anisimova is not really thinking too much about the trophy itself. Really? “Yeah, getting to compete against an unbelievable player again it’s gonna be super special. Hopefully I can bring some high quality tennis and make it about a battle out there, just going out and enjoy every moment and try to not think about what’s on the line there.” In short, the key is to just play at the highest level. Undoubtedly, that should be one’s priority against a rival like Swiatek, who’s been in a staggering form on grass at the All England Club for the very first time in her career.

Both the women are on the verge of creating history for their respective countries, should they lift the coveted trophy. While Anisimova will look to replicate American icon Serena, Iga Swiatek will try to end a decade-long wait.

Amanda Anisimova, Iga Swiatek can achieve special milestones in the Wimbledon final

For the uninitiated, 23-time slam queen and former tennis legend Serena Williams was the last American woman to clinch the Wimbledon title. Back in 2016, she defeated Germany’s Angelique Kerber with a score line of 7-5, 6-3 in the summit clash. The 43-year-old also made it to the final again, in 2019, but couldn’t win. It’s been nearly ten years since she accomplished the milestone at the All England Club.

Amanda Anisimova can make it happen again for America when she steps on the grass against Swiatek. Plus, she can also drastically improve her rankings going into the next week. After breaking into the top 10 for the first time in her career, she has the chance to enter the top 5 as well. In case she wins, she will join compatriots Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, ranked No.2 and No.3 respectively.

On the other hand, Swiatek will look to finally end Poland’s wait to see a Wimbledon champion. Back in 2012, compatriot and ex-pro Agnieszka Radwańska was the last Polish woman to reach the summit clash at the grass major. But she couldn’t win the trophy after losing against Serena Williams. Now after 13 years, the Pole can make it happen should she emerge victorious against Anisimova.

Both players are set to meet for the first time in a professional WTA encounter. So it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top. What’s your prediction for this cracker of a Wimbledon final on Centre Court on Saturday? Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget to follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates.