Amanda Anisimova Reveals Unseen Photos With Emotional Message After Wimbledon Heartbreak

Was this one of the most one-sided Grand Slam finals? Perhaps! After a brutal 6-0,6-0 defeat to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final, Amanda Anisimova said, “It was a bit tough to digest, obviously, especially during and right after. It’s not how I would have wanted my first Grand Slam final to go.” Just like most of us, even she was left in “shock” with the way Swiatek wrapped up this match within the blink of an eye (57 minutes). Nothing really went for the American in this match, and she was outclassed in each and every department. After failing to fulfill the expectations of herself and several other fans, Anisimova broke down in tears during her on-court interview.

A few hours after that disappointing result, she has now come up with an IG post, summarizing her campaign at Wimbledon. She may be down today, but her incredible performances throughout the tournament have now made her the one to watch out for in the near future. There shouldn’t be a single doubt about her enormous potential! In her IG post, she shared a few glimpses of some unseen pictures and thanked everyone for their incredible support.

She wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for the immense amount of support and kind words, it doesn’t go unnoticed. ‘If you can meet with triumph and disaster, and treat those two imposters just the same’ a quote you read before walking onto center court & one I’ll be carrying with me 🙏🏽✌🏽, in the captions of that post.

