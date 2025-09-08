Amanda Anisimova’s ‘Humiliating’ Loss Resurfaces as US Open Redemption Turns Heads

“I think I didn’t fight hard enough for my dreams today.” Amanda Anisimova‘s haunting past came to bite her again in New York. Another slam final, another setback. The 24-year-old American was on a roll at Flushing Meadows throughout her two-week campaign, leading up to the ultimate clash. Her return to form, especially after succumbing to a 0-6, 0-6 humiliation at Wimbledon at the hands of Iga Swiatek more than 50 days ago, was nothing short of magical. At home, backed by a crowd of more than 20,000 inside Arthur Ashe, there was hardly anything that could stop her from completing her dream. Yet, she came so close only to end up far-far away from that maiden slam title.

While she may have gone through another slam loss, this time at US Open against Aryna Sabalenka, a renowned tennis figure believes Anisimova’s courage to bounce back from that forgettable Wimbledon final and play stupendously in New York is still commendable, more than anything.

Former Australian ATP pro Wally Masur, interacting with Nine’s Wild World of Sports, opened up about Anisimova’s journey at the Flushing Meadows. “Great to see Anisimova after such a disappointing Wimbledon final get the redemption here at the U.S Open,” he said while reflecting on the 24-year-old’s hard court campaign. Moreover, he believes that despite two successive losses in slam finals, “she will be lifting one of these trophies pretty soon.”

Applauding her comeback from the grass major loss against the Pole, he continued, “You can’t underestimate how damaging, how humiliating that Wimbledon final must have been for Anisimova. To exorcise those demons so quickly shows some real poise and character and maturity.”

“So it’s great to see her at the top of her game. I think sport thrives on people pushing the established order and Anisimova is certainly doing that.” Masur thinks that the Anisimova can learn from what mistakes she committed in both the finals to make amends in the future when she enters another summit clash. “Maybe this a moment for her to look back on that match and maybe think about percentages and what’s going to get the job done in the future.”

While World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka bested the American in front her home fans, she knew what it felt like losing in a final. After all, the Belarusian herself lost two summit clashes this season (Melbourne and Paris) before finally redeeming herself in New York. So what did she have to say about her opponent?

Aryna Sabalenka tries to lift Amanda Anisimova’s spirits

The two met recently at Wimbledon where it was Amanda Anisimova who conquered Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. This time, however, the latter took her revenge while lifting a fourth major career trophy.

Apart from celebrating her win, Sabalenka also took a moment to admire Anisimova’s remarkable run throughout the 2025 US Open. During the presentation ceremony, she said, “Amanda, I know how much it hurts losing in the final, but trust me the moment you win your first one—and you are going to win it, you play incredible tennis—you’re going to enjoy it even more,” reported the US Open website on September 6.

Later, the American was seen trying to take positives out of her experience while looking forward. “I’m motivated, and I hope I can keep working really hard to give myself more opportunities to be in more and more finals.”

With her impressive campaign this month, Anisimova has improved her ranking in the top 10. From fifth, she’s jumped to the fourth spot while staying strongly in the race to the WTA Finals. The year-end hard court event will take place in Riyadh in November.

Perhaps it could be a golden opportunity for Anisimova to wrap up 2025 on a high note by winning the trophy. But the question remains: will she be able to overcome back-to-back losses in London and New York to emerge victorious? Only time will tell.