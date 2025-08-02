Amanda Anisimova Sends Clear Message on ‘Tough’ Emma Raducanu After Canadian Open Battle

Keeping that Wimbledon loss aside, it has been a phenomenal year for the 23-year-old Amanda Anisimova. Other than reaching the finals at the HSBC Championships and Wimbledon, she won the title in Doha as well. Currently ranked seventh in the world, Anisimova has a win-loss record of 31-13 this season, and guess what? Anisimova didn’t let her double bagel against Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon dampen her spirits too much.

After losing the final to the Pole by 0-6,0-6, Amanda Anisimova said it was a bit “tough to digest“. But having said that, she also added, “I told myself, I’ll definitely come out stronger after this…If anything, I can look at it as a positive and something I can look at as motivation going forward. Obviously, there are a lot of things I need to do to progress.” From tears of sorrow, she has yet again brought a wide smile to her face with her winning streak at the Canadian Open. After defeating Lulu Sun in the first round by 6-4,7-6(5), she has now secured a dominating victory (6-2,6-1) against the Brit, Emma Raducanu.

Surely, this match will boost her confidence for the rest of the tournament as she’s all set to take on the former world number 3, Elina Svitolina, in the next round. But before that, Amanda Anisimova shared her thoughts about her performance on this surface and also heaped praise on Raducanu for her incredible runs this season. “Yeah, I mean, I was coming into this tournament feeling confident. Obviously, I had a good season and yeah, I feel like my game really suits the hard courts here and yeah I feel like I played really well and you know, Emma is such a tough player,” said Amanda Anisimova.

In that same post-match interview, Anisimova further added, “She’s in such good form and, yeah, we’ve had a lot of tough battles. So, I’m just really happy to be through this one, but yeah, it’s not easy playing her.” With this win, Amanda Anisimova has taken her H2H record to 1-2 against Raducanu. Earlier this year, Raducanu defeated her in the second round of the AO. After that win, the Brit had made a heartfelt comment about Anisimova.

Aug 10, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Amanda Anisimova (USA) hits a ball to Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) during quarter finals at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY SportsShe said, “It’s incredibly difficult whenever you play a friend. It adds another dimension to the match, and not necessarily a pleasant one.” Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova share a strong bond. Even Anisimova once admitted, “She’s a friend of mine. We’ve both been around the tour. We’re the same age.” This was their third meeting this season (the previous one was at the 2025 Miami Open). In this meeting, Anisimova hit 29 winners and committed 25 unforced errors, while Raducanu was able to hit just five winners against 22 unforced errors. This impressive run at the Canadian Open can surely do wonders for Amanda Anisimova’s confidence ahead of the 2025 US Open.

What does Amanda Anisimova think about her chances at the US Open?

“It’s not how I would have wanted my first Grand Slam final to go,” said Amanda Anisimova after making the farthest run in a major tournament at Wimbledon. She broke down in tears after seeing Iga Swiatek wrap up the match within just 57 minutes. But despite this loss, she did manage to steal the limelight with her performances in that tournament.

Can she ever win a major title? Well, former Aussie tennis player Jaimee Fourlis heaped praise on Amanda Anisimova for overcoming all the hurdles that she went through in the last few years, and showcasing her brilliance at Wimbledon. But when it came to analyzing her performance in this match, Fourlis said, “She said that she didn’t hit the day before cuz physically she couldn’t get out there. She was too tired. So, yeah, I think something like that is such a big learning curve to be able to like ‘Okay, if I want to win a Slam, I want to win a match with the best, that’s the level that I need to be able to sustain.’”

Another former pro, Pat Cash, claimed that Amanda Anisimov will get back to winning tracks pretty soon and also named her as one of the two players (other than Mirra Andreeva) who have the potential to win a major title in the near future. But with the US Open knocking at the door, how optimistic is Anisimova with her chances in this tournament?

Answering this question in an interview with Good Morning America, she said the US Open is her favorite tournament by far, and she’s super excited to play in this tournament. “All my family is going to come and support me, so I am just looking forward to it, and I’m sure it’s going to be a great tournament and hopefully I can go far again,” said Anisimova.

But despite it being her favorite tournament, Anisimova’s best record in this tournament came in 2020 when she reached the third round. She won only 3 out of her 8 matches (38%) here. Can Anisimova gain some confidence from these preparatory events and come up with a better result at the US Open this year?