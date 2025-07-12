Amanda Anisimova Faces Wimbledon Doubt as Slam Final Readiness Comes Into Question

It’s time for the final act of women’s singles at Wimbledon. But let’s rewind to 2016, a moment frozen in time when Serena Williams, the undisputed queen of the court, outclassed Angelique Kerber to lift the trophy for a second straight year. Since then, the legend has hung up her racquet, and the hallowed Centre Court has waited, longing for another American to rise. But now, Amanda Anisimova stands at the edge of glory, carrying the hopes of a nation. Can she end a nine-year drought? She can. But the path is narrow, and doubt looms large.

Now, as she prepares to face Iga Swiatek for the very first time on Centre Court, the spotlight burns bright. Yet, despite her fearless run, former American aces are already tilting toward the five-time Grand Slam champion from Poland.

In the latest episode of the “Nothing Major Podcast,” American tennis legends John Isner, Sam Querrey, and Jack Sock came together to make their final predictions for the 2025 Wimbledon women’s title clash between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova. And let’s just say, fire met friction as the trio shared split opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Isner didn’t hesitate with his verdict. “I mean, Iga’s superpower on any surface, but especially grass, is her movement,” he said. “It just seems far superior to everyone else’s. Her forehand is obviously clicking this year. Like, oftentimes in the past, maybe the grass has been a little too fast for her, but she’s fixed that. I think Iga is gonna win the match.”

AD

via Imago Amanda Anisimova celebrates victory in her semi final match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 11, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 10 Jul 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 15390589fk

Backing him, Jack Sock added his voice to the Polish ace’s corner. “I’m going to go with Iga as well. I mean, if she plays like she has been, I don’t see how that can be stopped,” Sock noted. “You never know with Amanda—first final of a slam. Iga’s obviously been there before. But yeah, I’m going to give it to Iga. And hope that I’m wrong. I hope Amanda and an American can win the tournament, for sure.”

Amanda Anisimova has blazed a powerful trail through the 2025 season, lifting the WTA Qatar Open trophy in February, reaching the Charleston Open semi-finals, and pushing deep into Roland Garros before falling to Aryna Sabalenka. But at Wimbledon, she found redemption, toppling Sabalenka in three gripping sets to book her maiden final on the sport’s most iconic stage.

But Sam Querrey wasn’t buying into the numbers or past records. He firmly planted his flag on the American side. “Iga probably has the edge. She for sure has the edge. But I think Amanda’s going to win,” Querrey said. “I think it’s just like fate, almost like she’s got everything on her side, beating Sabalenka. She’s confident, heads in a good space. So I think she is going to be able to like in a sense like bully Iga around the court, and I think it’s just her time.”

And while most ex-pros lean toward Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova isn’t walking alone. The last Grand Slam champion from the United States is backing her with a full heart, ready to watch her write history on Centre Court.

Andy Roddick reveals Amanda Anisimova’s Wimbledon mindset transformation

On the biggest stage in tennis, Amanda Anisimova has shown both nerves and nerve. During her quarter-final against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the American repeatedly dropped to her haunches between points, not in celebration, but in sheer tension. Even when it wasn’t a match point, the weight of the moment seemed to anchor her to the ground. It was desperation, pressure, and hope all rolled into one.

The semi-final against Aryna Sabalenka offered more of the same tension in the early stages. But she stayed calm as the match wore on. That’s the beauty of Anisimova’s 2025 Wimbledon run: she’s learning, adjusting, settling. She’s proven her mettle through these emotional battles, and now she stands just one match away from rewriting history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She can swing freely. No fear, no weight, just instinct and fire. That plays directly into her game style, bold, aggressive, and unrelenting. Meanwhile, Swiatek’s lack of a Wimbledon crown and the pressure of public expectation may tip the psychological scale in Amanda’s favor.

And that’s exactly what has caught Andy Roddick’s eye. On his “Served” podcast, the former US Open champion lauded Anisimova’s evolution. “The biggest thing for me was four or five years ago, maybe when Anisimova didn’t enjoy the game as much, I do not remember these hustle situations, these one more ball situations, mixing it up,” he said. “It just didn’t seem like she was enjoying the fight out there,” he noted. “I don’t know if that self corrects if she did not step away and get perspective and choose the game of tennis again.”

While Swiatek brings experience, five Grand Slam titles, world No. 1 pedigree, and the burden of expectation, Anisimova brings freedom. The underdog with nothing to lose might just be the most dangerous player on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now the question echoes across Centre Court: will Amanda Anisimova crown her first Wimbledon title, or will Iga Swiatek reign supreme? The stage is set. Who’s your pick?

Experience the Championships as they unfold with EssentiallySports’ real-time updates.