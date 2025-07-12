Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Net Worth: Who’s Richer in 2025?

Iga Swiatek seems to be following Rocky Balboa’s mantra at Wimbledon. Remember that iconic line? “It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!” What a resurgence the Pole has witnessed in one month, on a surface she wasn’t comfortable on previously. The five-time slam queen faced back-to-back debacles in 2025 – including a first missed chance on the Parisian clay in four years – until she ‘touched grass’. At Wimbledon, the former world No. 1 has fought her way back to glory. She’s now in her maiden final at the All England Club. On Saturday, she’ll take on the American sensation and rising talent Amanda Anisimova. The latter’s in her first summit clash of any slam. Both of them look to etch their names in Wimbledon’s history books on Centre Court as fans are excited to see who will emerge as the new champion of the Venus Rosewater Dish.

While one battle will be on the court, there’s one off it as well. Considering how popular Swiatek and Anisimova have become lately, thanks to their remarkable campaigns at the grass major, their fans must be intrigued to know more about these two phenoms. How about a comparison regarding their net worth then? Without wasting a single second, let’s dive deeper!

What is Iga Swiatek’s net worth in 2025?

Iga Swiatek has an impressive net worth of an estimated $23.8 million, according to Forbes. The 23-year-old has touched unprecedented heights in women’s tennis in recent years. Her career prize money has skyrocketed to nearly $37 million. Much of the credit goes to slam victories at the French Open (2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024) and the US Open (2022). Not to mention her 18 other titles she’s clinched across WTA events in her career so far.

Despite not winning any trophies in 2025, Swiatek still managed to accumulate $3,331,507 in prize money this season. Apart from on-court earnings, the Pole’s net worth has been heavily boosted by off-court sponsorships and brand deals. To name a few, she’s been associated with the likes of Porsche, Rolex, Visa, On, Red Bull, and many others.

What is Amanda Anisimova’s net worth in 2025?

The American WTA star Amanda Anisimova has a net worth of $3 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. The 23-year-old tennis sensation from New Jersey has come a long way to shine on the court. More than a year ago, she was ranked outside the top 300. But lately, she’s made her way into the top 10. In her overall career, Anisimova has made over $6.5 million in prize money through participation in WTA events. It received additional mileage this season after she won the Qatar Open back in February. In total, she’s captured three singles career titles, but no slam yet.

When it comes to her prize money in 2025 alone, Anisimova has made $1,426,257 from WTA tournaments. Apart from the on-court action, the American also makes fortunes from off-court brand deals. Her notable partners include the likes of Nike, Wilson, and Therabody and several others.

Who has earned more prize money?

Iga Swiatek clearly dominates this segment over Amanda Anisimova. Making comparisons for the last season, she was the second highest-paid female tennis athlete, only behind Coco Gauff. Swiatek made $21.4 million in 2024 when it comes to overall earnings. Of this figure, $8.4 million came from her prize money through WTA events. On the other hand, $13 million was generated through her brand deals and endorsements.

Anisimova, in comparison to Swiatek, made only about $1.01 million of prize money in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. When it comes to career prize money, Swiatek leaves Anisimova in the dust with a whopping $36,473,498. The American has earned $6,545,206 in career prize money so far.

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova brand deals: Who bags the bigger deals?

Iga Swiatek’s got various endorsement deals and partnerships with popular brands. In 2020, she signed an apparel deal with Asics following the end of contract with Nike in late 2019. In 2021, she went on to collaborate with luxury watchmaker Rolex. Additionally, she’s also associated with companies like Lancome, Infosys, Lego, Technifibre, and also luxury car manufacturer Porsche. In 2023, the five-time slam queen revealed that she had joined Porsche as a brand ambassador after winning her second trophy in Stuttgart.

In 2023, Iga Swiatek also signed a huge deal with Roger Federer-led apparel brand On. “I’m very excited to be the first female player to join with On, and truly thrilled how On’s Lightning innovation team works and adapts technologies to meet the demands of athletes, supporting their careers,” she said back in March 2023 as reported by Forbes. Last April, the former World No.1 also made a new collaboration with famed beauty company Lancome.

Amanda Anisimova’s got some major brands, too, by her side. In late 2019, she locked in a solid one million-dollar worth apparel deal with Nike. While the specifics of this partnership weren’t made public, reports claimed it was similar to the one former tennis icon Maria Sharapova had with Nike ($70 million). It’s assumed that Anisimova got a similar offer. Moreover, she has also gotten into a contract with popular sports brands Wilson, Babolat, and nutrition brand Gatorade.

In a nutshell, Iga Swiatek has bagged bigger deals than Amanda Anisimova for now.

Conclusion: Who’s richer — Iga Swiatek or Amanda Anisimova?

Iga Swiatek comfortably reigns supreme with her $23.8 million net worth (Forbes 2024) compared to Amanda Anisimova’s earnings that amount to $3 million. The Pole’s growing wealth is constantly receiving a massive boost through her on-court prowess and off-court engagements with renowned brands.