Amanda Anisimova’s ‘Double Bagel’ Backlash Sparks Unfiltered Message From Tennis Insider

It’s not easy to accept a crushing defeat and your own failure when the whole world is watching, especially during the Wimbledon final on Centre Court. But a brave Amanda Anisimova didn’t shy away from acknowledging that her opponent—and now six-time slam champion— Iga Swiatek was just the better player in a one-sided, 57-minute battle. The American got handed a double bagel. But guess what? She lifted herself up, looking back on her two-week journey at the All England Club. “If anything, I can look at it as a positive and something I can look at as motivation going forward,” she said in her post-match presser. While doubters may rave about Swiatek simply outplaying her, the 23-year-old did accomplish a massive career milestone. That’s what even a tennis bigwig has underlined while calling out noises putting question marks on Anisimova’s performance in the Wimbledon final.

Anisimova went from being ranked No.189 a year ago to now being in the top 10 (ranked 7 as of now). That pretty much summarizes Anisimova’s outstanding comeback on the court, while looking at her dream run at the 2025 Wimbledon. Before facing Swiatek, she seemed nearly invincible, especially after besting World No.1 and three-time slam queen Aryna Sabalenka in a tense, yet hard-fought semifinal clash. In the two weeks that she spent in London, Anisimova was a completely different individual than she was several years ago, while going through a very tough phase in her personal life. After showing promising signs at the 2019 French Open, where she reached the semis, the WTA pro went off track after losing her father later that year. Then the struggles with mental health forced her to stay away from the court two years ago. But she’s surely left that dark phase behind now with an inspirational return this season, hasn’t she?

The Tennis Podcast‘s host Xavier Muhlebach recently admired Anisimova for her amazing Wimbledon campaign. Yes, she lost in a double bagel match, so what? Shutting down critical voices, he said, “Just on Anisimova, like there’s all this headline ‘Double Bagel’, ‘6-0, 6-0’ and all these things. P*** off! Like she got to a final of a Grand Slam and did an amazing (job).”

via Imago Amanda Anisimova of United States of America laughs after wiping away tears after the Ladies Singles Final on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Photo by MB Media PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHiroshixSatox

Muhlebach added, “She might not have had her best day, but she was in the final and she got outplayed by one of the current best in the WTA. So I think, sure, not a great result, but still an epic journey to get there. So absolute mad props to her.”

In fact, even Anisimova made sure not to succumb to the feeling of her loss. Yes, she had a bad day, failing to control her nerves in her first-ever slam final, but she knows what to do next.

Amanda Anisimova vows to leave Wimbledon setback behind

Playing against someone like Iga Swiatek, who’s yet to lose a slam final, was always going to be an uphill task for Amanda Anisimova. Probably that’s why she ended up committing too many mistakes. The 23-year-old made 28 unforced errors – 14 of them came in the first set alone. Plus, she could only land 33 percent of her first serves. Not to mention the double fault count. It was just the pressure of being on the Centre Court in a match where the opponent simply didn’t give her any chance. Anisimova was honest about it, too.

During the press conference, the Wimbledon runner-up opened up on her loss. “It was a bit tough to digest obviously. Especially during and right after,” she confessed. “It’s not how I would have wanted my first Grand Slam final to go. I think I was a bit in shock after as well.”

But she knows that the journey will continue ahead and she’s got to learn and keep moving forward.. She has to make efforts to rise again. “I told myself I’ll definitely come out stronger after this.”

Last year, she couldn’t even qualify for Wimbledon. And look at her now. After breaking into the top 10, Anisimova would like to escalate her career further. Next stop is the US Open at home. Do you think she can keep her Wimbledon form intact and deliver yet another stellar performance? Let us know in the comments below.