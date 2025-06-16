Amanda Anisimova’s Raw Wimbledon Call for 37YO Rival Turns Heads After Brutal Collapse

Have you ever felt a fairytale come alive at the tennis court? Well, the kind of pure magic we last tasted when Serena Williams captured the 2017 AO while secretly pregnant, adding her 23rd Grand Slam crown to a legacy forged in pure steel. Now, a new chapter is blooming at Queen’s Club, where Amanda Anisimova fell to veteran German Tatjana Maria, with the 37-year-old making history at the tournament after 52 years. But does this veteran triumph signal a resurgence before Wimbledon, though? The American warrior certainly thinks so!

From qualifier to queen, the German Tatjana Maria turned her improbable journey into pure magic at the HSBC Championships, cutting through the competition like a warrior on a mission. With a stunning 6-3, 6-4 triumph over the American Amanda Anisimova, the world 86th-ranked player proved once again that age and ranking are just numbers.

However, despite the win at the Queens, the story does not finish yet. Anisimova, the ambitious 8th seed, boldly predicted that something special is brewing for the German when the Royal grass-court showdown ignites once more at Wimbledon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the wake of a dramatic showdown at the HSBC Championship final, Amanda Anisimova stood tall, a warrior who fell gracefully against a remarkable opponent. With pure class and a spark in her voice, Amanda turned to Tatjana Maria and said, “I would like to congratulate Tatjana. what an incredible week for you. So special and yeah congrats to you and your beautiful family, I mean, it’s really incredible to see you playing at this level and yeah, to have your whole family and team here with you. Super special to witness it, so yeah, congratulations.”

AD

As the crowd listened, the American made sure everyone recognized the magic Maria had woven on the grass-court stage. The veteran fought back from a 7-match losing streak, turned heads, and defeated powerhouse opponents on her way to the final. “Also yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised if I see you in the Wimbledon final cuz you really had me running out there today,” Amanda added, acknowledging the German’s remarkable form and future potential.

via Imago Tennis – 2025 WTA, Tennis Damen HSBC Championships – Quarter Finals — The Queens Club – Friday 13th June 2025. Tatjana Maria GER vs Elena Rybakina KAZ Tatjana Maria GER celebrates after securing her place in the semi finals Colorsport/Daniel Bearham PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK csp_ten_quW_db_13062025_

Maria’s story is a rich thread in the grand tapestry of tennis. A proud mom of two, she 1st made headlines by storming into the Wimbledon SF in 2022. Her form seemed to diminish afterwards, and many doubted if the veteran could rise again. But at Queen’s Club, the first women’s event there in over 50 years, Maria fought back, match by match, proving age is just a number when you have pure will and resolve.

She defeated former GS finalist Leylah Fernandez and 6th seed Karolina Muchova, then dismissed reigning AO champion Madison Keys and Elena Rybakina in straight sets. It seemed nothing could shake her resolve, booking her a showdown with a resurgent Anisimova in the finals, a match that made headlines and history alike.

Tatjana, a proud 37-year-old warrior, is now the oldest WTA 500 champion since 2020, when none other than Serena Williams, who herself fought back after having children, triumphed in Auckland. The German 1st tasted grass-court glory in Mallorca in 2018 and backed it up with clay-court titles in Bogota.

Whatever comes next, this veteran warrior has ignited a spark, a spark that will illuminate not just her future, but the future of a sport that loves a comeback story.

Tatjana Maria shared her desire to win big trophies

From the very 1st ball, Amanda Anisimova felt the pressure of a veteran warrior on a mission. Maria’s slice kept darting low and deep, tying Anisimova up in knots and forcing her into a corner. Anisimova managed to win only 55 per cent of points on her serve in the opening set, and from then on, the match seemed to be a battle against herself, a battle Maria was all too ready to exploit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the match wore on, Anisimova’s struggles multiplied. The young American contender kept making uncharacteristic errors, while Maria remained a picture of calm aggression. Maria pressed forward, securing a double break in the 2nd set and putting herself within touching distance of the greatest triumph of her career.

Then came the decisive moment. Maria stepped up to serve at 5-4 for the match, for the biggest title of her career. Anisimova faltered, sending her forehand wide, and Maria fell into pure shock and disbelief.

The German qualifier put her hands to her face in awe, then rushed to celebrate with her family, while Anisimova remained stunned in her seat. “It means a lot to me, because I’m 37 years old and I won this trophy today. In the past, people were always saying, ‘you’re too old’, but actually I’m a good example that even at my age, you can still win big trophies. I’m super proud of myself that I could win this tournament, because I always believed, and my husband too,” the German later added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Maria, now the “queen of Queen’s” after marking her triumph on camera, climbs from 86th in the rankings to a powerful 43rd. The veteran has already made a dramatic return, but the greatest question now hangs in the air: can she conquer the grass courts of Wimbledon and grab the 3rd major of the year? The world waits with bated breath.