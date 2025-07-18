Amanda Anisimova’s Wimbledon Final Sparks Honest Take on Slam Expectations vs the Elite

“I want to be able to achieve, like winning a Grand Slam, and becoming No. 1 one day,” Amanda Anisimova had said in a previous interview. Her previous best record at the Slams was reaching the SF of the 2019 French Open. However, she had to deal with a lot of things since then. In that same year, her father passed away suddenly, and four years later, Anisimova had to take a break from the sport. Due to her absence from the Tour, she dropped outside of the Top 400, but then, in 2025, she has yet again made herself establish herself as the talk of the town with her incredible performances.

At first, she won the Qatar Open, and now she defeated the likes of Aryna Sabalenka (world number one) to reach her first major final at the 2025 Wimbledon. Although the final didn’t go as per her plans and we witnessed Iga Swiatek sealing a 6-0,6-0 victory in just 57 minutes, there was plenty to gain for Anismova from this experience. She broke down in tears after failing to live up to the expectations and said, “It’s not how I would have wanted my first Grand Slam final to go,” in her post-match interview. This may be her first Grand Slam final, but surely not her last! What will it really take for someone like Amanda Anisimova to win Slams against these elites?

The 25-year-old Australian tennis player, Jaimee Fourlis, recently hailed Anisimova’s incredible journey during a conversation on Australian Open TV. She said, “I think her story is pretty incredible like the last four or five years, what she’s been through mentally and it would take such a big toll on her and I think to come out and even to play a Wimby final like that is such a cool experience and I know physically she said that she probably wasn’t up to scratch with someone like Iga and that’s the level you need to be able to win a Slam.” On this note, we saw Anisimova admitting that she ran out of gas in the final against Iga Swiatek.

Later on, she even claimed that she was a bit frozen there with her nerves. It was her fighting spirit that brought her to the finals, but this same spirit was missing right from the start of this match against Swiatek. Speaking further about Anisimova’s post-match revelations while analyzing the match, Fourlis added, “She said that she didn’t hit the day before cuz physically she couldn’t get out there. She was too tired. So, yeah, I think something like that is such a big learning curve to be able to like ‘Okay, if I want to win a Slam, I want to win a match with the best, that’s the level that I need to be able to sustain.”

Amanda Anisimova dejected during the Ladies Singles Final Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 13, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 12 Jul 2025

This incredible run at Wimbledon has now helped her secure a spot inside the Top 10 of the singles ranking for the very first time in her career. Coming to her campaign, well, irrespective of the results in the final, there were plenty of things to gain and also learn for Anisimova at Wimbledon. What were those? While explaining all of these, she drew Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s examples about how they don’t commit easy mistakes. With the runner-up trophy in her hand and plenty of experience in her bags, Amanda Anisimova now looks forward to making a similar long run at her Home Slam. What are her chances of winning a major title in the near future, though?

Aussie tennis legend drops a bold Grand Slam prediction for Amanda Anisimova

With her recent heartbreak at Wimbledon, Amanda Anisimova is now looking forward to making a strong comeback at the North American hard-court swing. She was scheduled to play three North American hard-court tournaments before the 2025 US Open. However, as things stand, she has now decided to withdraw her name from the upcoming Washington Open. Last year, she came through the qualifiers to reach the QF, and hence, with this withdrawal, she will now drop 133 points in the ranking. Anisimova will be replaced by the Aussie teenager, Maya Joint. Some precautionary measures, ahead of the big battle on her home soil?

Well, talking about the 2025 US Open during one of her recent interviews with Good Morning America, she said, “The US Open is my favourite tournament by far. It’s always super exciting to be playing there, and I’m sure I will have the whole home crowd cheering for me over there.” However, she doesn’t have a great record in this tournament, and her best run came in 2020 when she reached the third round.

Can she even win a major title? Well, according to the 1987 Wimbledon champion, Pat Cash, Amanda Anisimova is among the favorites to win a major title in the near future. While analyzing her match against Swiatek, he came up with this interesting take, “She didn’t actually hit the ball that badly, she just kept missing and then it got worse and worse and worse. But her and Andreeva, I think we will see as Grand Slam champions and finalists in the near future.” What are your thoughts on this, though?