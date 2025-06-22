American Dark Horse Makes Shocker Grass Move to Stun Ex-Pro Amid Wimbledon Buzz

“I am trying to get as many titles as I can and put myself in the position to win titles.” A confident, 25-year-old American talent McCartney Kessler said on Friday after pulling off a big upset at the Nottingham Open. In the grass event, she managed to oust the two-time defending champion, British star Katie Boulter. If that wasn’t it, she’s now impressed further with her prowess on the green surface with yet another scintillating win while replicating a rare milestone of a former compatriot. Thanks to her outstanding run in Nottingham, American icon Coco Vandeweghe now admires Kessler before her highly important clash on Sunday.

After edging out Boulter in the quarterfinal encounter, Kessler was on the brink of reaching the semis in Nottingham. And guess what? She just did. Playing against Slovakia’s Rebecca Šramková, the American youngster didn’t encounter much difficulty in confirming her spot in the summit clash. She won with a score line of 6-4, 6-2. With that, she’s become just the second American WTA player to reach the final at this 250-level tournament. Before her, Alison Riske had a similar run in 2022. But she failed to win the trophy back then against Beatriz Haddad-Maia, who defeated her 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

However, Kessler looks like she might create some history for America in Nottingham. During an episode of the Tennis Channel live podcast, dated June 22, ex-pro Vandeweghe couldn’t help but applaud her growth this season, especially on the grass surface. “Kessler after having to deal with a bit of an injury towards the end of the American hard court swing, tough finding wins on the clay court, but is finding her rhythm out here, beating two-time defending champion (Katie) Boulter, was able to start out here after a rain delay that paused that first set and then she keeps it going in the second set.”

via Imago

She added, “Look at her just retreat that extra ball and to create that shot out of nowhere, that is just feeling yourself out there.” Vandeweghe also mentioned, “when she does have time, she’s able to hit winners from the middle court, again early break just makes you feel so easygoing out there to get into the final,”

Concluding her remarks and praising the American’s maiden final appearance in Nottingham, she said, “huge stuff for Kessler.” After showing her potential on grass this week, it seems Kessler has made her point before the Wimbledon.

McCartney Kessler increases chances to shine at Wimbledon

Since last season, McCartney Kessler has entered only her fourth final of any event. But speaking of just this year, she’s made it to her third summit clash now with an opportunity to clinch the trophy in Nottingham. In case she wins on Sunday, her ranking will also receive a major boost. From 38th spot, she will move up to the 32nd spot.

Kessler is set to face Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in the final. The H2H tally is leveled at 1-1 between the two. So it’s tough to say who will emerge strong, eventually. If the American manages to win, it will be her second title of 2025. Back in January, she beat Belgium’s Elise Mertens in the final of the Hobart International with a score line of 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Plus, it was just her second overall career title.

Speaking of Kessler’s growth on the grass before going into Wimbledon, she will surely feel confident. So far, she’s played only one campaign at the All England Club. In 2024, she failed to move past the first round after losing against Greek pro Maria Sakkari. The latter edged her out with a score line of 6-3, 6-1.

With her promising run in Nottingham, Kessler has definitely increased American hopes for Wimbledon. Will she perform similarly at the All England Club? Only time will tell. But she will definitely be a dark horse to watch out for. What are your thoughts on her prospects going forward? Let us know in the comments below.