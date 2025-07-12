American Grand Slam Champion Faces Saddening Body Shaming After Wimbledon Loss: “It’s Annoying”

Sports can be cruel in more ways than you think. One day, you are on cloud nine, and the next day can turn into your worst nightmare. No one knows it better than Taylor Townsend, the American WTA star. Remember how she was overwhelmed last season after clinching the Wimbledon title with her doubles partner Katerina Siniakova? “I got 500 text messages. I didn’t know that many people had my number. That’s going to take a while to go through.” Her joy knew no limits as the two captured the coveted trophy at the grass major. Fast forward to 2025’s edition, and those messages have turned into negative, disrespectful trolls. Why?

A year after claiming the grass court major together, defending champions Siniakova and Townsend couldn’t maintain their winning momentum at the All England Club. On Friday, the pair, Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe, beat Townsend and Siniakova in straight sets. With a scoreline of 7-6, 7-6, they snatched the semifinal on the Centre Court, marching into the summit clash. More than the heartbreaking outcome, however, Townsend was left shattered by people’s reactions on social media.

This time last year, the love and admiration she received at the same event, has vanished. Now, her Instagram is filled mostly with hateful comments about her performance and her appearance, which she displayed through a string of IG stories, dated July 12, on her account following her Wimbledon exit. Not to mention that the majority of the comments have targeted her body weight and looks, taking jabs at her tennis skills. “With your obesity is impossible to win on the net”, wrote a troll. Meanwhile, another individual tried to call her out for not giving her hundred percent on the court. “You played very poorly today. Weren’t climbing anything” While another one echoed, “Cant make a First serve”

But the negativity didn’t end there. Another troll sought to give Townsend fitness advice. “Ever thought about losing weight?” they wrote. On the other hand, one user simply deemed her unfit for tennis, saying, “I’ve never seen someone so bad in doubles, you’re 15kg overweight.”

So how did Townsend – who’s also a mother to a 4-year-old son, Adyn – react to this endless hate? She hardly cares. In another IG story, the World No.2 doubles player simply wrote, “Ngl, some of this is funny because who thinks to say this stuff,” She concluded her response saying, “I am happy that I’ve gotten thick skin over the years…But still, it’s annoying as the f—“

Well, it’s not the first time the WTA pro has faced such a situation. Remember how she gave a fitting reply last year to the disturbing noises at the Flushing Meadows?

When Taylor Townsend shut down “haters” at the US Open

During the 2024 US Open, Taylor Townsend displayed amazing prowess on the court in doubles. With her partner Katerina Siniakova, she managed to reach the semis before losing to Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai. However, it was the mixed doubles category where the 2025 Australian Open doubles champion really shined.

Playing with compatriot Donald Young, Townsend went on to enter the summit clash at the Arthur Ashe stadium. While they couldn’t win the trophy against the Italian pair of Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani, it was an excellent campaign. But there occurred an instance during the quarterfinal stage that irked Townsend. When she and Young were playing in the R8 against Harri Heliövaara and Anna Danilina, several fans in the stands jeered at Townsend. Did she clap back? Well, not at that exact moment, but after emerging victorious, she took a jab at her haters in the post-match interview.

Townsend said, “Shout out to the haters in that corner over there. They’re gone. Where are you? I don’t hear you anymore. It’s okay. It’s okay. No, no, no, it’s okay! They’re gone. I don’t hear them anymore.” Townsend revealed that this was one of many hurdles that she faced. “A lot of haters, a lot of people who weren’t sure. I’ve heard it, for a really long time that I was never going to make it, that I wasn’t going to be able to break through or do this or do that.”

But it seems she’s really developed a “thick skin” to flick off unwanted negativity, and rightfully so. What are your thoughts on the hateful comments she’s received after the Wimbledon setback? Let us know in the comments below.

