American Grand Slam Star Silences Critics With Historic WTA Doubles Feat as Tennis Mom

Back in 2012, there was a controversy surrounding the American tennis star, Taylor Townsend. She was then the number one under-16 ranked player in the US and the world. Townsend was also an Australian Open champion and a Wimbledon doubles winner at that time. With enormous potential and plenty of hunger to achieve her tennis goals, Townsend was then hailed as one of the promising stars in the tennis world. But, when it came to providing her all kinds of support in her professional growth, the USTA refused to provide financial support for competition travel to Townsend until she lost weight.

While sharing his thoughts on this decision, Patrick McEnroe had then said, “Our concern is her long-term health, number one, and her long-term development as a player. We have one goal in mind: For her to be playing in [Arthur Ashe Stadium] in the main draw and competing for major titles when it’s time. That’s how we make every decision, based on that.” Although Taylor Townsend received support from several other tennis legends like Chris Evert, Lindsay Davenport, and a few others. But that was perhaps one of the lowest points in her career!

So, she has been a victim of body shaming right from a very young age. Recently, after her exit from the doubles event at Wimbledon, Townsend, who was last year’s champion (along with Katerina Siniakova), received severe criticism from the fans. She shared a series of IG stories, where fans were seen body-shaming her with some filthy comments. One of them even wrote, “With your obesity is impossible to win on the net.” While others asked if she had ever thought of losing weight. Replying to all these, she wrote, “Ngl, some of this is funny because who thinks to say this stuff.” She was quite annoyed with those comments, but guess what? That’s a past thing, and it’s more about celebrating her victories now.

Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai recently booked a spot in the final of the doubles event at the Citi Open. This comes shortly after Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina’s mid-match withdrawal from the nail-biting clash. But interestingly for Townsend, she has not only secured the spot in the final, but she will also become the new WTA doubles world number one on Monday. This will indeed make her the first mom ever to achieve this feat. Overcoming all odds and reaching further heights seems to be the sole motto for the 29-year-old at the moment!

If we take a look at her career, Taylor Townsend is yet to win a title in the singles, but she has already won nine at the doubles, and that includes two Grand Slam triumphs (2024 Wimbledon, 2025 AO). Ups and downs have been very much part of her career, but throughout these thirteen years of professional tennis, it seems Townsend has not only developed a ‘thick skin’ to flick off unwanted negativity but also figured out a way to silence them all!

In 2023, during an interview, Taylor Townsend claimed, “Every time that I step on the court, whether it’s singles or doubles or mixed doubles, whether it’s a Grand Slam or Challenger, I don’t take it for granted.” Although she failed to win the singles match against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the QF of the 2025 Citi Open, Townsend has so far managed to put up an impressive show at the doubles. What was her reaction after securing the spot in the final, though?

Taylor Townsend revisiting her darker phases after becoming the new doubles number one

Previously, while sharing her thoughts about the hurdles that came in the way of her chase for excellence, Taylor Townsend said that it’s all about maneuvering through those things. This time, after putting up a stellar show at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Townsend yet again opened up on her hardest struggles.

She spoke about how she had to defend herself right from a very young age and silence all her critics. “It’s made me who I am, and it’s made me appreciate every step of the way, and being able to have somebody say, externally, ‘You look so happy playing,’ that’s a win.” How does it feel to secure the top spot in the WTA doubles rankings?

“It is a dream. It’s one of the goals that I set for myself when I actually began to think it was attainable,” said Townsend. She claimed that there hasn’t been anyone who has gone through what she has gone through in these years. Townsend spoke about how it was common to scrutinize body types and give a person a body archetype and what they should be, and having to put people in this box. But with time, she believes, those boxes have now been shattered, and it’s time to accomplish whatever she wants.

What has been her biggest motivating factor in this journey? Well, being a working mom is never easy, and Taylor Townsend has often spoken about the hardships of being a tennis mom. She welcomed her son, Adyn Aubrey, on March 14, 2021, and talking about balancing her family life with her professional life, she once admitted, “Being a working mom, it’s not easy, but I try and make it worthwhile and always tell him I’m leaving for a reason.”

According to her, being a mother to AJ motivates her on different levels. “Being a mother to Adyn also has given me a large amount of accountability,” said Townsend. She claims that before leaving her home, she now looks at the eyes of her son and tells him she’d be coming back with a trophy. Perhaps that’s what has been the secret to her recent success. Share your thoughts on Taylor Townsend‘s amazing resurgence.