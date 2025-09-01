American Icons Have Already Predicted the Winner of Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka Showdown at the US Open

Get ready for an exciting fourth-round showdown at the 2025 US Open! Third-seeded American Coco Gauff is all set to take on Naomi Osaka. This Monday afternoon, there’s a match on Arthur Ashe Stadium that everyone has been looking forward to. It’s a rematch that’s been six years in the making, dating back to their first meeting in 2019 when a 15-year-old Gauff faced off against the then-world No. 1 Osaka and lost in straight sets. Both players have had to work through some tough times to get here, facing their fair share of challenges in the early rounds.

Coco Gauff, who took home the title at the 2023 US Open, had a bit of a tough time with her serve in her first match but turned things around in the third round. On the other hand, Osaka is back in the Grand Slam fourth round for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open and is feeling more confident after a strong win against 15th seed Daria Kasatkina. Their comeback stories and growth have caught the attention of the tennis world. This isn’t just about fighting for a quarterfinal spot; it’s a chance to see two generations of champions whose careers are closely linked to the US Open.

American tennis legends have already been passionately discussing who might come out on top. In Episode 99 of the Nothing Major podcast, former top players Jack Sock, Steve Johnson, and John Isner discussed the big matchup and shared their predictions.Steve Johnson boldly stated, “I’m taking Coco. Look, I think she did well. She kind of figured the serve out in her last match. Only four double faults. If she figures that out, even relatively take some stress out, everything will fall in place for the rest of her game.

He continued, “She’s still three in the world, which is amazing to have that big of a question mark every time you step up the line to toss the ball. If she can figure that, what she did in the third round, she only had four double faults, so we’re getting better. It’s not going to be fixed overnight, so hopefully she can continue to get better. If she figures that serve out, I think she toughs out Osaka.”

John Isner, known for being one of the best servers in tennis history, shared a different take on things. He said that in an eight-minute ESPN segment where they previewed the match with fellow big-server Sam Querrey, both of them came to the same conclusion, saying, “Sam and I both said Osaka is going to win this match. Pulling for Coco, but we think.” Additionally, Isner made sure to point out that his analytical choice didn’t stem from his personal views, “I’m not hedging a bet. I think Naomi’s going to win. I’m cheering for Coco.”

Before the first ball is even hit, American icons have already set the stage for this showdown. If Coco Gauff handles it well, like Johnson thinks she can, her strong defensive skills and ability to cover the court will help her win. But if those double faults that troubled her earlier in the tournament show up again with the pressure of a lively crowd, Isner and Querrey’s prediction of an Osaka win might just happen.

The legends have had their say, and now we just have to wait and see which of their competing visions will come to life on the biggest stage of the game. Before the much-anticipated match, Osaka had a few things to say to the US Open crowd.

Facing Coco Gauff at her home court won’t be an easy feat

Naomi Osaka shared this thought during an on-court conversation prior to her much-anticipated fourth-round match against Coco Gauff at the 2025 US Open. Recognizing that playing in front of a home crowd in America might be a bit tough for her, Osaka brought some lightness to the situation with a genuine request: “Um, I hope, can somebody come to the match and cheer for me? Because, I mean, it’s kind of tough playing an American here, but I hope you guys kind of adopted me as well. So I don’t know, I kind of also see her as a little sister, so it’s really cool to be playing her here again.”

These words show how humble and sportsmanlike Osaka is. Even with the pressure of competing in a stadium packed with local fans cheering for her opponent, she sweetly encouraged the crowd to welcome her as well.

Osaka highlighted the special connection she shares with Gauff, which goes beyond just competing against each other. It really stands out as a moment filled with warmth, respect, and a shared history, especially since their first memorable match at the 2019 US Open. Well, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next!