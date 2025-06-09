American WTA Icon Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Rapturous Rise

Seven years ago, when most teens were just learning to handle the pressure of junior tennis, Amanda Anisimova arrived on the WTA tour looking like she already belonged. At 16, she seemed sharp, composed, and ready. A year later, she powered into the semi-finals of the 2019 French Open, knocking out defending champ Simona Halep along the way. Then came the crash. By 2022, the game had taken its toll and she took a break. But she has braved them all to make a stunning comeback so what’s her secret?

Many pros think taking time off is like kissing your career goodbye. Anisimova didn’t buy that. In 2023, she pulled the plug completely. No tennis, no tournaments, just time to heal. For months, she didn’t even touch a racquet. Instead, she lived life. She enrolled at Nova Southeastern University in Florida for a semester, dabbled in painting as she sold her work for charity, did volunteer work, and took road trips. She celebrated her birthday away from the court and finally enjoyed a world that didn’t revolve around match schedules and rankings.

By the end of 2023, she was ready. Slowly, the former teenage prodigy began training again and worked her way back. And what a comeback it was! In February 2025, Amanda Anisimova claimed her first WTA 1000 title in Doha, beating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets. That win pushed her into the top 20 for the first time. On February 17, 2025, she was ranked World No. 18. Since then, she’s climbed even higher and now sits at No. 15. With her ranking, Anisimova entered a Grand Slam as a top 20 player for the first time at the French Open this year. She had a decent run, making it to the fourth round. But her journey ended there as world No. 1 and eventual finalist Aryna Sabalenka stopped her.

No time to dwell on it though, because grass season is here. The 23-year-old is already out swinging at the Queen’s Club Championship. The tournament is back on the WTA calendar after more than 50 years, and the American is making the most of it. She kicked things off by beating home favorite Jodie Burrage to book her place in the round of 16.

In her on-court interview after the win, Amanda Anisimova gave fans a little peek behind the curtain. She said, “It’s been a journey, and after this whole year, I feel like I have been playing some really good tennis. Most importantly, I have been in a really good place. I have an amazing team with me, and we have fun, we enjoy the process, and I think that’s the reason for my climb in the rankings and my success this year.”

Her coach, Marc Lucero, deserves some credit too. The two joined forces only a year ago, and it’s clear something’s clicking. Together, they’ve helped Amanda Anisimova rediscover her rhythm and drive.

Now, she’s looking ahead to Wimbledon.

Amanda Anisimova’s grass-court revival

The last time Anisimova played at Wimbledon was in 2022, when she reached the quarterfinals, again running into Halep. The run was also memorable because she came face-to-face with familiar foe Coco Gauff. Both Florida natives rose through the junior circuit together, with Anisimova dominating Gauff in the 2017 U.S. Open junior final to claim the title. At Wimbledon, they met in the third round, where Anisimova came back from a set down to defeat Coco Gauff.

However, last year, things were different. Unseeded, Amanda Anisimova tried to return through the qualifying rounds but lost to Eva Lys and missed the main draw. This time, it’s a whole different story. The American is back as a seeded player and will get direct entry into Wimbledon. But first, there’s more grass to conquer. She’s moving forward at the Queen’s Club and will now face another British hope, Sonay Kartal, in the round of 16.

Amanda Anisimova takes more pride in how far she’s come and the battles she’s overcome than any trophy she’s won. With her comeback in full swing, she’s ready to chase new heights. Will her comeback tour keep rolling on the grass? What do you think?