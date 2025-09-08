American WTA Star Parts Ways With Jessica Pegula’s Ex-Coach After Tough US Open Run

The 2025 US Open wasn’t really a smooth sail for many. And the list included Ashlyn Rose Krueger. In the women’s doubles, she and her partner, Su-Wei Hsieh, lost the very first match in the tournament. But Krueger secured a win against Sofia Kenin in the first round of the 2025 US Open. However, her next battle against Jacqueline Cristian ended in a disappointing loss, pushing her out of the championship. But it wasn’t just the US Open that the American parted ways with. She also split up with her coach, Michael Joyce.

This is the same Michael Joyce who once trained Jessica Pegula and Maria Sharapova. Taking to Instagram, the coach and former tennis player announced his split with Krueger. He shared a few pictures of himself by Krueger’s side, and in the caption, he wrote, “All good things come to an end. Proud of the work we’ve done over the years!” The feelings were well reciprocated by the rising American star. She shared the post through her IG story and wrote, “Some of the best years! Thanks for everything [Michael Joyce] 🫶.”

Needless to say, the partnership with Joyce helped Ashlyn Krueger rise to the top 100 in the WTA rankings. Back in 2021, she was ranked at 536. But she jumped to the 81st slot in 2023. She also won her first WTA title under Joyce’s guidance. She won the 2023 Japan Women’s Open (WTA 250, her first title) without even dropping a set. Later in 2024, she claimed her first doubles title at the 2024 Charleston Open alongside Sloane Stephens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Joyce (@michaeljoycetennis)

Ashlyn Krueger’s rise was also reflected in the 2025 season. At the Abu Dhabi Open, she reached her first WTA 500 final by defeating stars like Leylah Fernandez and Daria Kasatkina. At the 2025 Miami Open, she made a fourth-round appearance by beating Elena Rybakina and Fernandez. Even at the French Open, she reached the second round, showcasing her consistent rise.

However, her latest form took a downward descent on a slippery slope. Marred by inconsistencies, which include a fourth-round exit against Jasmine Paolini at Cincinnati and a second round exit in the recently concluded US Open against Jacqueline Cristian, Krueger probably realized that she needs a change in strategy and coaching if she were to have a chance in the upcoming 2026 season. And now, Ashlyn Krueger looks forward to “new chapters” after parting ways with Joyce.

But do you know what she felt about training under him? Let’s take a look at what the 21-year-old star had to say about training with Joyce, shall we?

Ashlyn Krueger had only good things to say about her ex-coach

Last year, following a performance in the Charleston Open, Krueger had an interview with Tennis Channel. Therein, she stated, “Yeah, I mean, he was a USTA coach for a minute. So I was down there, and he picked me up, and we had a really good relationship. We just got along off the court really well. So, I think that transpired on the court. But yeah, and he’s been coaching, oh my gosh, for so long, but an amazing player. So I know whatever he has to offer and whatever advice he has, you know, I listen.”

It wasn’t just advice that Joyce had for Ashlyn Krueger. He also shared stories from his time with Maria Sharapova. Krueger confessed, “Oh, so many stories. Every day, is a new story, but yeah, a lot of them are Maria because we have similar game styles and similar ways of play. So I listen to a lot of those.”

Right now, the 21-year-old American looks forward to continuing to climb the stairs to the top. But with a new team and new motivation. And while she does that, let us know what you think of her split with Michael Joyce. With the last major of the season, the US Open, concluded and doors closed on this 2025 season, Krueger and Joyce will both look forward to new beginnings, albeit not together.