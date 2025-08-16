Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Net Worth 2025: Prize Money, Endorsements, and Sponsorships

34 years old, but Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova only looks even more determined. “I’m just so impressed and proud of myself to compete with these young girls at this stage at this level…” she said after winning her pre-quarter round at the 2025 Wimbledon. Well, she was, after all, a child prodigy who had won three junior Grand Slams.

And now, she is on a quest for her first senior GS title. But even without that, the Russian star has had an accomplished career. Multiple WTA titles around the globe have only bolstered her reputation, not to mention helped her accumulate a substantial amount of prize money earnings. Overall, the Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova brand has been doing quite well, which takes us to the real topic—how affluent is the Russian? Well, let’s delve right in!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova’s net worth in 2025?

The net worth of an individual would be a sum of his/her career earnings, the monetary benefits from the sponsorship deals and endorsements, and any investment channels that are bolstering their bank balance. We don’t have any information about her investment portfolio. But as of August 2025, we can safely say Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has a net worth of at least $10 million.

AD

It’s a ballpark figure, as no official number is available on the internet. So, let us break down each unit of her net worth value, starting with her earnings on the tour.

How much prize money and career earnings does Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova have?

As per the official website of WTA tennis, the 34-year-old has received a whopping $15,666,204 as prize money over the course of her career. Massive, isn’t it? Well, she was the No. 1 Russian player in women’s tennis, which saw her reach the French Open Final in 2021.

Even the 2025 season has paid out quite well for Pavlyuchenkova. The last tournament she participated in was the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers. And so far, she has earned $1.2 million this year alone. The cash prize has been boosted by her performances in the Australian Open and Wimbledon. At both majors, she matched her career-best finishes, reaching the quarter-finals, so the $1.2 million does seem right.

Source of Income / Source Of Earning Estimated Total Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $15.666 million Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) so far $1.2 million Brand Endorsements NA Business & Equity Deals NA Total Career Earnings $15.666 million +

But this is part of her financial picture. A chunk of her net worth comes from sponsorship deals and paid endorsements, which lately have evolved to match her personality and image. So, let’s see how her brand portfolio looks.

Which brands sponsor Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in 2025, and what are her endorsements?



Even though a scarce amount of information is available on the internet, we have managed to get some details about her current endorsements and collaborations. For that, we have her Instagram profile to thank, where you can see the name ‘Bolshe Tennis’ pop up on her feed quite frequently. In fact, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics mixed doubles champion happens to be the ambassador for the outlet.

Not much else could be found about her endorsement partnerships. But we have seen her do a shoot for Vogue, as the Russian does seem to have a soft spot for style and fashion. Her partnership with Sportcore makes that pretty clear. With the tagline ‘where sports meet fashion,’ Sportcore practically speaks Pavlyuchenkova’s language.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@nastia_pav) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

As for the on-court sponsorships, she had Lacoste for her apparel needs for a long time. This link-up started in 2018, since the deal with Sofi Bella ended. Before all that, her apparel and footwear support was Adidas, which lasted 6 years, from 2011 to 2017.

But what about now? Well, 2025 has been a groundbreaking year for the 34-year-old. Her knack for fashion got her to design her own clothes. “This season I will play in my new uniform,” she revealed on Instagram ahead of the Australian Open. “I have already played one tournament in Adelaide and now I will play in Melbourne. This is a trial run; I already have a couple of sets of dresses and skirts with tops.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She still has her Lacoste shoes to complete the outfit, not to mention her still-ongoing Wilson partnership for her tennis equipment solutions. But it’s her apparel revolution that’s making her the talk of the town. “I just didn’t really have a choice and didn’t have a voice about what I was going to wear,” Pavlyuchenkova told Tennis.com in June 2025.

But since taking control of the apparel decision, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has really been a trendsetter on the circuit. Her best one yet? The denim fit she wore in Madrid and Rome. “All the players, they were completely crazy about my outfit. Even Coco Gauff came and touched the fabric,” the tennis star stated. It’s the highest form of recognition she could ask for. And exactly what she hoped for.