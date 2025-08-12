Andy Roddick Breaks Silence on Naomi Osaka’s Controversial US Open Warmup Behavior: “Patrick Mahomes Didn’t”

Tennis is not just a sport of skill and glory; it thrives on respect, camaraderie, and the grace to honor opponents, win or lose. Yet, the Canadian Open final told a different tale, as Naomi Osaka skipped the simple but sacred gesture of congratulating champion Victoria Mboko. The moment sparked murmurs across the tennis world, challenging the spirit the game holds dear. Now, as days pass, former US Open champion Andy Roddick steps into the fray, breaking his silence and spilling the truth with his unfiltered thoughts, adding fuel to a debate that refuses to fade quietly into the shadows.

In his recent appearance on the Served podcast, Andy Roddick peeled back the curtain on the incident that gripped tennis conversations all week. “I got some inbound from comments. And Brett Haber wrote to me to inform me that athletes in other sports have to do press after they lose. I was like, ‘Thank you, Brett. That’s fantastic information,’” he began, underscoring that in every sport, both winners and losers face the post-match press.

Roddick then sharpened his point. “And also my intent, and he’s not the only one who is maybe confused by, you know, the cut and paste of a quote. I understand that other athletes have to talk after they lose. My rebuttal was, I’m pretty sure Patrick Mahomes didn’t have to stand on the Super Bowl stage and say something nice about his opponent in the immediate aftermath of the game and during their ceremony.”

The former US Open champion admitted there was perhaps a missing distinction in his earlier remarks. “Maybe I was mistaken. I should have, you know, maybe pointed out the differentiation. Thought it might have been implied. But here we are,” he said, acknowledging that clarity might have helped ease the debate.

Finally, Roddick weighed in with empathy for Osaka’s situation. “I think you hang in there you know, you kind of do what you can. Here’s my only mistake, I think from the Osaka side, is in that scenario, and I gave grace last week. It’s like I don’t know, like someone’s worst day at work ever, if you put a microphone in front of them, they would say some regrettable [ __ ] or not say or not say enough good stuff like that happens, and apparently people you know are perfect in their worst moments and disagree.”

