Andy Roddick Silences Coco Gauff’s Critics With a Bold Claim About Her Biggest Weakness

“I want my serve to be a real weapon and it is in some moments, but being a weapon more consistently is what I want,” Coco Gauff admitted after her China Open loss to Amanda Anisimova. Even after teaming up with sports performance specialist Gavin MacMillan to reforge her serve, inconsistencies lingered. Yet as she lifted the Wuhan Open trophy, Gauff carved her name into the record books, becoming the first Open Era player to record over 400 double faults in consecutive seasons. Still, the spotlight shines brightly, with Andy Roddick stepping in to defend her, making a bold, positive claim about her evolving serve.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Andy Roddick recently weighed in on Gauff’s game during his Served podcast, pinpointing what he finds most puzzling. “It feels like we’re always negative, and then she just wins stuff. It’s weird in a way because everyone criticises Coco and, in a way, you should, it’s weird to see someone who is two or three in the world double-fault like she has and go through those kinds of mental demons, even though we weren’t supposed to call it that at the US Open, but I think it was,” he said.

Roddick elaborated on her overall game, noting both strengths and inconsistencies. “I think there are technical deficiencies, the forehand comes and goes and also, I don’t think she gets enough credit for, when the trajectory on her backhand is straight through the court, and it can bruise you with this flat ball, and then mixing up this forehand and then slicing forehands and she’s able to kind of bring your level down,” he explained. He highlighted that even when opponents underperform, Gauff’s tactical intelligence and versatility make her a formidable challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Everyone talks about the Roland Garros final and goes, ‘Well Sabalenka didn’t play that well’. She doesn’t just not play well just because, there’s a reason for it. Coco knows she can rely on her legs, she knows she can mix up paces on the forehand. When she’s going right, that is very, very tough to deal with, when she’s not missing that shot, it’s very tough to deal with,” Roddick added, emphasizing her ability to dominate matches through strategic play, even when her signature shots fluctuate.

via Imago WUHAN, CHINA – OCTOBER 08: Coco Gauff of United States returns a shot in the Women s Singles Round of 32 match against Moyuka Uchijima of Japan on day 5 of 2025 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on October 8, 2025 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111595888941

Turning to her serve, Roddick doubled down on his support, noting the potential he sees in the 21-year-old. “Coco wins a Masters 1000 and it’s like we don’t talk about it when she wins. For me, I do think and maybe I’m in the minority right now, but I do think Coco will be a dominant server at some point in her career. I know I’m redundant at this point, but I’ve seen it, the ability is there, it will click, she’s only 21,” he said, drawing from his own experience as a top server.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former US Open winner believes that once her serve stabilizes, the rest of her game will flourish even more. “When that comes around and clicks, the forehand will get better; we tend to get better as our career progresses, especially with our weaknesses. She’s two and three in the world with two shots that come and go week to week. There is a place to criticise them right now, but in my mind, when those two things get 20-30% better, she’s going to be a real problem; she’s been top three and a champion with those deficiencies,” he remarked, reinforcing the idea that her potential remains immense.

AD

Now, as the WTA Finals approaches, Gauff is set to defend her title, entering the tournament as a formidable contender despite recent scrutiny. However, the landscape has shifted slightly, as fellow American Amanda Anisimova, fresh off a China Open victory, has emerged as a heavy favorite, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the season-ending showdown.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco Gauff matches the rare Williams sisters record in Wuhan

After her Wuhan Open triumph, Coco Gauff lit up Instagram, radiating pure post-victory energy. The 21-year-old shared a carousel brimming with pride, each image echoing the joy of a hard-fought triumph. One standout story was a repost from Tennis Channel, captioned, “Coco joins some elite company 🏆,” featuring a collage of her alongside Serena Williams. The message was clear: Gauff had become the first player since Serena to win nine consecutive hard-court finals, chasing the legendary twelve-match streak set by Serena from the 2013 US Open to the 2015 Cincinnati Masters.

Another story showcased a fan post reading, “In elite company us 🤝🏾,” with Coco pictured beside Venus Williams. That image carried weight, cementing her place alongside Venus as the only Americans to capture the Wuhan Open title. The moment was a vivid reminder of history and legacy converging in real time.

In the locker room, Coco reflected on the journey with humility and insight. “That’s just how tennis works,” she told a fellow player. “It always happens when you don’t expect it.” For her, “it” is that elusive spark when every element of the game aligns perfectly on the sport’s grandest stages.

Yet, as always, Gauff’s narrative is one of resilience and electricity. Every ace, every rally, every surge forward on the court tells the story of a young American chasing history, determined to finish the season with a flourish while proving that the spark she ignites is here to stay.