Angel Reese Drops Raw Coco Gauff Message as Fame Pressures Loom Over Young Stars

“I didn’t think I could do it, but I’m going to quote Tyler, The Creator, who said, ‘If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying’. I’ll leave you with that,” – Coco Gauff said after becoming the first American woman to win the French Open since Serena Williams (in 2015). She fought back from a set down to topple the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, by 6(5)-7,6-2,6-4 in the final. Following this victory, she was showered with praise and congratulatory messages across not only tennis but also different sports. Recently, WNBA star Angel Reese also penned a heartfelt note for the American tennis star. What did she say?

The 2025 French Open champion, Coco Gauff was recently spotted enjoying the WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty. In this match, the defending champions outclassed the Chicago Sky by 85-66. After this match, Chicago star, Angel Reese was spotted sharing her thoughts about the tennis star.

She said, “Congrats to Coco. She’s amazing. As a young black woman, I’m super inspired by everything she does, and to see her come show up to a WNBA game obvious shows how much she supports women, she supports women in sports. I just hope she continues to just be her. She’s her through everything. I know it’s tough days, and as a young woman with so much fame, and so much going on the outside, she continues to just thrive through, and I’m super inspired.”

