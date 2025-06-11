Angel Reese Lauds American WTA Pride Coco Gauff After Phenomenal French Open Victory

Coco Gauff can’t catch her breath at the moment, can she? Last week, she won her first Roland Garros title, as she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a sensational summit clash. Coming from a set down, Gauff used her grit and determination to succeed and reigned supreme in Paris. Further, with celebrations of her win still going on, Gauff made it to a WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Subsequently, she received a heartfelt tribute from WNBA star Angel Reese.

Reese was in action yesterday for the Chicago Sky. However, her team succumbed to an 85-66 defeat against the home team, as the New York Liberty continues its undefeated run in 2025. Despite the defeat, Reese had much to look forward to, with Gauff in attendance. After the game, she paid a heartfelt tribute to Gauff for her sensational win in Paris.

During the post-match press conference, Reese couldn’t stop gushing about Coco Gauff; “Inspired, and obviously, congrats to Coco. Um, she’s amazing. Sure, as a young, black woman, I’m super inspired by everything she does, and to see her come up in the WNBA game obviously shows how much she supports women. She supports women in sports and I just hope she continues to just be her.”

Like Coco Gauff, Reese has also emerged from a humble childhood to make it big in the sporting world. The tennis sensation showed her support for women’s basketball yesterday, which goes to show how much she cares for women’s sports, something with which Reese was impressed. Additionally, Gauff set up a perfect example for fellow young athletes to never give up and to rise every time after falling. Interestingly, Gauff had come close to winning the French Open three years back but lost out to Iga Swiatek in the summit clash.

Nonetheless, Gauff finally got the fruit of her hard work, and her victory was widely celebrated. During her appearance at the WNBA game yesterday, Gauff was surprised to see the wonderful reception from the crowd.

Crowd stuns Coco Gauff with wonderful gesture at WNBA game

In what was a surprise appearance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the crowd was visibly impressed to see Gauff turn up for the WNBA game. As a result, they cheered for Gauff with the decibel levels going up and celebrated her French Open success in style. With a goosebumps-raising moment, Gauff was surprised to see the wonderful reception that she received.

Talking about it, Coco Gauff said, “That was insane. I wasn’t expecting everyone to stand up and it just feels so cool to come back to such a warm reception. This is my first w game and I am really excited that I get to be here to support the Liberty… I’m from South Florida. We don’t have a South Florida team and I am travelling all the time so I have been wanting to go to a W game for so long. To be here at a full-packed house at Barclays is really cool.”

With a packed tennis schedule, Gauff has little time to rest ahead as she sets her sights on the grass-court season. Gauff will be seen in action at the German Open, which will serve as a warm-up tournament in the lead-up to the Wimbledon Championships.