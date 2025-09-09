Aryna Sabalenka Admits ‘Crazy’ Feeling After Joining Serena Williams With US Open Feat

Aryna Sabalenka didn’t just win the battle against Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 US Open, but she breezed through like it was child’s play. And to make things even more interesting, she made sure that she broke a few records along the way. It was the Belarusian’s 100th career main-draw victory in a Grand Slam. However, the most prominent achievement was winning the US Open in consecutive years since 2014. But has she processed that yet?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The last time someone won back-to-back US Open titles was when Serena Williams won the 2012, 2013, and 2014 US Opens. So, what exactly does Sabalenka think of breaking the 11-year-old record now that she has had a couple of days to think about it? During a conversation with Access Hollywood, the 27-year-old made a confession. And she claimed that she still needed a few more days just to process the events of the 2025 US Open.

Sabalenka answered, “Well, not really, you know. I think I’ll need a couple more days to just like, you know, to process what just happened, because for me, it sounds really crazy that I was able to do it back-to-back, and to be like the first woman after Serena who was able to do that. It’s wow! It just sounds crazy and surreal.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And just in case you’re wondering, the aforementioned feats weren’t the only records that Aryna Sabalenka broke. She even surpassed Williams by getting a 69.2% win rate against the top 10 WTA stars. For Serena Williams, the numbers were around 68.9%. She also joins the ranks of greatness by being the 10th woman in the history of the US Open to win consecutively.

via Imago Siegerin Aryna Sabalenka haelt Rede, Damen Einzel, Ladies Singles, Siegerehrung, Presentation, US Open Championships 2025, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA .. *** Winner Aryna Sabalenka holds speech, Womens Singles, Ladies Singles, Award Ceremony, Presentation, US Open Championships 2025, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

She also earned herself the nickname, Tiebreakalanka, from an ESPN reporter shortly after her win over Emma Radacanu. Sabalenka holds wins spread across 19 of 20 consecutive tiebreak matches, the most in a calender year in women’s singles in the Open Era. When asked how she manages herself and her emotions in crucial moments to emerge victorious, her response was a simple, “I don’t know.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Right after winning the battle against Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka went through a series of emotions. There were tears, laughter, celebratory shouts, and whatnot! Her reaction was pure, unadulterated shock and joy. But let’s hear what she had to say about the win.

AD

Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her 2025 US Open win

Following the events of the 2025 US Open finals, during a conversation with ESPN, Sabalenka confessed, “I feel crazy. I wanna laugh, I wanna scream, I wanna cry at the same time.” There were absolutely no instances of her breaking down, despite receiving immense pressure from Anisimova and her team. She continued, “Two finals where I completely lost control over my emotions. I just didn’t want this to happen again. I decided for myself I’m going to control my emotions. I’m not going to let them take control over me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the credit for her victory went to her teammates. Aryna Sabalenka thanked her coaches, boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, and others in her box who helped her secure the massive win. And she had only one ask for the future. Sabalenka stated, “I’m going to reach a lot more finals, and I don’t care where you are in the world, I want you in my box.”

Well, it’s definitely a strong sense of determination for the world number one. After all, the world of tennis is constantly changing, with new powers rising and old ones going down in the pages of history. But we’re still miles away from the 27-year-old’s retirement. And while she hopes to break some more records, do let us know what you think of Sabalenka’s latest achievement?