brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka Admits to Crying Before US Open Final Against Amanda Anisimova

ByKrushna Prasad Pattnaik

Sep 6, 2025 | 6:52 PM EDT

Link Copied!
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The 2025 US Open was an emotional rollercoaster for Aryna Sabalenka. She secured a massive win and broke multiple records in her journey to the top of the US Open. With her win over Amanda Anisimova, she became the first woman to win back-to-back US Open titles in 11 years. But that wasn’t the only reason that made her emotional. Let’s hear why she dropped some tears ahead of the US Open final.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the on-court interview, Sabalenka confessed, “I know that kids back home watching me. This morning I received Wii from the tennis school where I started from the kids. They were cheering me on; they were really wishing me all the best wishes. I was little bit crying this morning. That was the moment when I realised that I cannot let them down. I have to give them some positive vibe.” In the end, she thanked them all for their continuous support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image

via Imago

This is a developing story… Meanwhile, don’t miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open by visiting the EssentiallySports Live Blog!

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved