Aryna Sabalenka Admits to Crying Before US Open Final Against Amanda Anisimova

The 2025 US Open was an emotional rollercoaster for Aryna Sabalenka. She secured a massive win and broke multiple records in her journey to the top of the US Open. With her win over Amanda Anisimova, she became the first woman to win back-to-back US Open titles in 11 years. But that wasn’t the only reason that made her emotional. Let’s hear why she dropped some tears ahead of the US Open final.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the on-court interview, Sabalenka confessed, “I know that kids back home watching me. This morning I received Wii from the tennis school where I started from the kids. They were cheering me on; they were really wishing me all the best wishes. I was little bit crying this morning. That was the moment when I realised that I cannot let them down. I have to give them some positive vibe.” In the end, she thanked them all for their continuous support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Tennis: US Open Aug 27, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Polina Kudermetova of Russia in the second round of the womens singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20250827_bd_zg6_540

This is a developing story… Meanwhile, don’t miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open by visiting the EssentiallySports Live Blog!