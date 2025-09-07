Who Are in Aryna Sabalenka’s Coaching Team? Meet Anton Dubrov, Jason Stacy & Max Mirnyi

Aryna Sabalenka did it again, back-to-back US Open champ after taking down Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 final. She now stands as the only woman to win back-to-back US Open titles since Serena Williams in 2013-14. But while Sabalenka’s a beast on her own, let’s be real, nobody gets to the top solo. She’s got a killer team backing her up, each one bringing something big to the table. So here is a toast to the squad that relentlessly watches her back while she cements herself as a powerhouse in women’s tennis.

Anton Dubrov: The mastermind behind Aryna Sabalenka

Anton Dubrov, born in Minsk back in June 1995, basically grew up with a tennis racket glued to his hand. He started playing at five, and by 2013, he’d managed an ITF junior ranking of No. 272. Not exactly superstar status, but hey, that’s a tough crowd. As a pro, he peaked at No. 1935 in singles and snagged a single ATP point before calling it quits in 2018.

He kicked off his coaching career in 2015 as a hitting partner at Belarus’s national academy, then moved on to help out the junior girls’ team in 2017. By 2019, he’d found himself on Aryna Sabalenka’s team as her hitting partner before he took over as her coach in 2020. The leap from hitting partner to head coach? That worked like magic as both Grand Slam success and WTA No. 1 rankings followed. Dubrov’s mantra? Improvement never clocks out.

Back when Sabalenka was chasing the No. 1 spot, then held by Iga Swiatek, Dubrov was asked where his mentee could improve. His response? “Honestly, like everything. Starting with the movement, with the mental part also, there are things she can improve. She’s much better but she can still improve. And the technical part you never stop. Because there is always room to improve.”

And then there’s the whole clay-court drama. Sabalenka used to treat clay like it had cooties. Dubrov’s answer? “First it was kind of believing that she can do it… then… the patience to keep doing it and trust the process.” Classic coach-speak, but hey, it worked.

After she took down Swiatek in the French Open semis, Dubrov didn’t throw a parade. He basically said, “It was a great match against Iga, but I don’t see it as something like as a huge win right now.”

Now, not everything was sunshine. The low point? 2022, when Sabalenka’s serve was falling apart. Dubrov reached that classic coach meltdown: “Think I’m done.” But Sabalenka just hit pause and told him, “No, it’s not you, we just have to work through these tough moments & we’ll come back stronger.” That’s some gritty partnership energy right there. It was bound to yield results.

Sabalenka’s achievements with Anton Dubrov

Ever since he started coaching her, she has been a different player, and the accolades speak for themselves. We’re talking four Grand Slam singles trophies. She snagged the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 and then followed it up with two back-to-back US Open titles in 2024 and 2025. Not to mention, she has been sitting pretty at the world No. 1 position since October last year.

But it’s not just the shiny titles. Dubrov’s chill but super sharp coaching style helped her shed the reputation of being just a hard-court bully. This year itself, Sabalenka won the Madrid Open (clay) and would have won her first clay-court major at Roland Garros had Coco Gauff not rained on her parade. At this year’s Wimbledon, too, she came close, going as deep as the semifinal, but was stopped in her tracks.

Aryna Sabalenka’s extended coaching team

Jason Stacy: Fitness coach

When you’ve got a resume like that of Jason Stacy, you become quite the no-brainer for athletes looking to reach the top of their game. Be it soccer, Olympic development teams, or ballroom dancers, Stacy’s expertise in hands-on fitness has been sought by athletes across disciplines and countries. In fact, he has guided athletes to the world No. 1 spot in jiu-jitsu, judo, swimming, and tennis. The tennis player is, of course, Sabalenka, who, despite having all the power in the world behind her shots, was not really big on efficiency.

“She was doing twice as much work, for half the outcome, now she’s doing half the effort for twice the outcome. She’s much more efficient, much more co-ordinated – that was the physical movement side,” he said, per wimbledon.com. As far as the other side is concerned, Stacy helped her breathe better by helping her strengthen her respiratory muscles so that she can control her heart rate and focus more. The calm yet fierce Sabalenka that you see now? A lot of that is Stacy’s doing.

Max Mirnyi: Consultant & specialist

In August 2025 Sabalenka decided to level up; she roped in Max Mirnyi to be her tactical consultant for the North American hard-court season. Yes, the Max Mirnyi who won 14 Grand Slam doubles trophies and broke into the top 20 in singles during his playing days. But here’s the thing, she doesn’t mess with her usual crew; Dubrov and Stacy keep doing their thing. As for his impact on Sabalenka’s game, she revealed earlier this month that he had been working with her on her net game and her serve.

Andrei Vasilevski: Sabalenka’s hitting partner

Andrei Vasilevski joined Sabalenka as her hitting partner in 2024. Specializing in doubles, Vasilevski reached a career-high ranking of world No. 52 back in 2018. Besides being a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2018, Vasilevsky also won an ATP Tour doubles title at the Belgrade Open in 2021.

And he’s got jokes, too; during a Q&A, he cracked that it’s “a lot of alcohol,” chamomile tea, and Ashwagandha that help him survive Sabalenka’s nerve-wracking matches. So yeah, he’s not just there to feed her practice groundstrokes; it seems like he has a role in keeping the atmosphere light as well.

Past key coaches

Back before Aryna Sabalenka found her groove with her current crew, things were kind of wild. Her time with Dmitry Tursunov? That was a whole rollercoaster. He didn’t hold back; his style was basically ‘rip the band-aid off and tell it like it is.’ There’s that story where he flat-out told her, “You’re doing bulls—!” right before her first final on grass court. Yikes, right? But honestly, he wanted her to cut the messing around and treat every single shot like it actually mattered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sabalenka and Tursunov went their separate ways in 2019. Sabalenka tried out Dieter Kindlmann shortly after that, but it didn’t last very long. She said she wasn’t ready for some brand-new voice in her ear. Sometimes you just have to hit reset, you know? Sabalenka also worked with Gavin MacMillan, a biomechanics guru, who helped fix her serve in 2022. MacMillan now works with Coco Gauff.

In short, if you glance over at Sabalenka’s player box? It’s like a masterclass in squad goals. They’re more than just support staff. Technical know-how, insane fitness routines, and big-match smarts, they’ve basically built the fortress Sabalenka’s been living in as World No. 1. You want the real reason behind her killer moves? Look no further. That’s the backbone that could haul her to yet another trophy.