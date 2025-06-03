Aryna Sabalenka Dismisses Serena Williams’ Power Advantage in Fiery French Open Flashback

Over the years, women’s tennis has found some power-packed players who hit the ball consistently hard to overpower their opponents. One of the first names that comes to mind in this regard is none other than Serena Williams, who often outran her opponents with her powerful ground strokes. However, according to the reigning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Williams isn’t the most powerful among the lot. So who is? Ahead of Sabalenka’s battle against Swiatek, she made a candid confession about women’s tennis’ best power hitter.

The Belarusian star has reached the quarterfinal of the French Open and will face a familiar foe, Iga Swiatek, in the last eight. During an interview ahead of that encounter, Sabalenka was asked if Williams overpowered her in their 2021 battle and if she’s played an opponent more powerful than her.

Talking about this, she said, “I don’t think I’ve ever played someone who is more powerful than me. And honestly, I don’t care if the player is gonna go out there and try to outhit me or if they’re gonna try to change the rhythm and make me move and run. Over the years, I evolved my game a lot. I think I’m ready to play against powerful players and whoever is gonna make me run and work for the point.”

Further, she went on to add, “I think that she wasn’t really more powerful than me in that match. But physically, she was better than me and she put more balls back on my side than I did. I didn’t really feel like she overpowered me in that game.”

Sabalenka and Serena Williams played in the 2021 Australian Open fourth round, with the American legend winning that match in three sets. The two showed off their intense power in that match, and it was a treat to watch for fans. “It was definitely a lot of power … but I’m used to it in practice. I know how to get them. I was okay with it really. If she wants to play power, let’s go,” said Williams at the time.

Sabalenka is looking to replicate her power-packed performance in her bid to win her maiden French Open crown. Ahead of that encounter, she made a rather bizarre revelation about her recent performances.

Aryna Sabalenka felt ‘glad’ about her recent loss to Qinwen Zheng

In the fourth round of the French Open, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Qinwen Zheng in straight sets, a player against whom she had lost recently. Sabalenka went down fighting against her Chinese opponent in the recently concluded final of the Italian Open. However, Sabalenka was actually glad to have lost the final just ahead of the French Open.

During an interview after defeating Zheng at the French Open, she said, “Last tournament, I was pretty exhausted, honestly, at the end of the match, I was actually glad that I lost that match because I needed a little break before Roland Garros. Today I was more fresh, ready to do battle, ready to fight, ready to leave everything I have on court to get this win. I’m really happy with the win.”

Aryna Sabalenka faces a tough road ahead with defending champion Iga Swiatek lurking in the way. Their match will take place on Thursday in front of a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier, as it promises to be one of the matches of the tournament.