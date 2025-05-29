Aryna Sabalenka Drops Motherhood Bombshell During French Open Campaign

Aryna Sabalenka is charging into the 2025 French Open like never before. For the first time in her career, she isn’t just a strong contender; she’s the favorite. That’s right, with Iga Swiatek looking a little off-form and Sabalenka at her most consistent, the stars are aligning in Paris. Her stats this season say it all. The world No. 1 has a 35-6 win-loss record in 2025 and has reached six finals in nine tournaments. That includes title runs in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid, plus a third straight final at the Australian Open. But Grand Slams aren’t the only thing on Aryna Sabalenka’s mind; she has another big goal off the court.

She first dropped the news before the Australian Open earlier this year. “I’m 27; I am closer to retirement… I don’t want to have a child at 35 years old, instead, I am thinking of becoming a mother and then returning,” she said.

That dream has only grown stronger. In a recent interview with Self, Sabalenka said, “I’d like to have a family,” she says, “and come back. I want my baby to see me working hard, working hard for something.” The Belarusian added, “Nothing gets to them in life if they’re not working for it and dedicating their lives for something.” It’s a mindset she learned from her late father. “I really believe that they see that [at a young age] and it somehow stays in their minds,” she says.

While the motherhood chapter is for later, Sabalenka’s love life is already blooming. She’s currently dating Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis. The couple made things official during the 2024 US Open when he was spotted cheering for her in the stands. “I’m so lucky to have you by my side. Your support is priceless,” Sabalenka posted on Instagram. And since then he’s become a regular fixture in her box.

Frangulis is the founder of the superfood brand Oakberry, and Sabalenka has jumped right into his world too. She’s now an ambassador for the brand and even has her own signature açaí bowls. Now that’s what you call a power couple. Still, she’s in no rush to start a family. She clarified that it’s a dream for the future, not the present. For now, she wants to inspire the next generation—both in tennis and in life. She’s walking the walk with her relentless work ethic, and she hopes kids watching her now will carry those lessons forward.

And speaking of hard work, it’s showing on the red clay of Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka glides to the third round at the French Open

Aryna Sabalenka has made it to the third round without breaking a sweat, literally. Clay used to be tricky territory for her. But those days are behind her. The world No. 1 won Madrid three times, and she’s reached finals in both Rome and Stuttgart, two other key events on the clay calendar.

Paris, however, hasn’t been kind. Two years ago, she had a match point in the semis against Karolina Muchova and then lost five games in a row to crash out. Last year, she looked unbeatable until a quarterfinal against Mirra Andreeva, where a nasty bout of gastrointestinal illness stopped her in her tracks.

This year? Different story. Sabalenka has bulldozed through the early rounds. She destroyed Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0 in round one and then crushed Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 in round two.

She's dropped just five games total. That's Sabalenka at full throttle. Next up, she'll face Olga Danilovic in the third round on Friday. The Belarusian is not just chasing trophies; she's chasing legacy.