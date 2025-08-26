Aryna Sabalenka Echoes Coco Gauff With Bold Admission on Serena Williams Comparisons

While it’s certainly flattering to be compared to one’s idols, especially if said idols or influences are one of the G.O.A.Ts in terms of tennis history, the pressure of your career or journey constantly being viewed in parallel with someone else’s can also feel like too much, and while the older generations might have stayed quiet on the subject or just accepted the complimentary side of a comparison, this generation is speaking out and carving out their own unique stories. In particular, Coco Gauf and Aryna Sabalenka.

It’s no surprise, also, that the majority of sports comparisons fall onto women in sport, in turn, minimizing each athlete’s individuality, and clubbing all women in sport together. It is a bit sus that two women tennis players at the top of their game right now would both be compared to Serena Williams, both Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauf have had to comment on the comparisons, and while they of course admit to being inspired by the legend, the comparisons don’t really sit well.

Sabalenka, who has admitted to being compared to Serena in terms of her on court tactics, from the young age of 8 or 9 recently said in an interview, “Whenever people would call me different names, like current top players, I would just look and say, ‘No, I’m Sabalenka.’ I have no clue why and how it came to my mind to say this stuff. I watched tennis, of course, but I would never look at someone and think, ‘Oh my god, I want to be her.” Sabalenka then went on to clarify that she never had any idols, her focus was simply on her journey and relationship with tennis.

“Of course, I want to dominate the way Serena was dominating the tour. But growing up, I didn’t have any idols.” Sabalenka said, “I don’t know if it’s good or bad because everyone was inspired by someone, and I want to be an inspiration for the next generation. I think that’s the goal in life. But personally, I was just too focused.” Sabalenka’s statement comes not long after Coco Gauf shared some similar sentiments, when put in a similar situation.

“People compare me to Serena, but I’ve never said, I want to be her.” Gauf said, in response to many comparisons to the legend, “I just want to be me. I want to have my own story. My life, my rule is to just dream big and let’s see what.” Though Gauf has not discounted Serena’s influence on her game, even incorporating Serena’s focus on returns in her practice schedule, the emphasis on just wanting to be her own player and person is a significant similarity with Sabalenka’s outlook.

So, yes, maybe the days of idol worshipping in tennis are long gone, but doesn’t it make for a more interesting game when everyone is carving out their approaches to it for themselves, yes, party boy, Carlos Alcaraz included?

