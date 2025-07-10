brand-logo
Aryna Sabalenka Faces Amanda Anisimova Warning as Bold Wimbledon Call Fuels American Dream

BySupriyo Sarkar

Jul 9, 2025 | 10:43 PM EDT

Wimbledon enters its final stretch, and with the semi-finals set, the American dream roars louder than ever. On the ATP side, Taylor Fritz commands the spotlight, but it’s Amanda Anisimova who now leads the WTA charge, aiming to end a nine-year title drought for the Stars and Stripes. Standing in her path? World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, a force of nature on court. Yet, former US Open champion Andy Roddick isn’t backing down from belief, issuing a bold Wimbledon call that fuels hope: Aryna Sabalenka faces Amanda Anisimova warning, and the American dream just found its loudest voice.

On a recent episode of the “Served” podcast, former US Open champion Andy Roddick didn’t mince words while previewing the blockbuster clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova. With passion and precision, Roddick made it clear, he’s riding with the American. “I don’t know what the odds are, but if you’re looking at like a three or four to one, Amanda Anisimova’s in with a shot,” he said, setting the stage for what could be a seismic upset on the Wimbledon lawns.

“She’s got a puncher chance for sure. She can create speed through the middle of the court. This service is going to do her uh some favors. Now, the moment and everything else, we’ll see,” Roddick added, sharpening the contrast between styles. “But this is the opposite matchup for Sabalenka that it was against uh Laura Siegemund.” The fire’s lit, and Anisimova’s ready to swing.

(This is a developing story…)

Can Amanda Anisimova defy the odds and bring the Wimbledon title back to American soil?

