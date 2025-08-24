Aryna Sabalenka Faces Empty Arthur Ashe Crowd as US Open’s Money Move Backfires Horribly

The defending champ is back. And you know the Belarusian will throw down the gauntlet. Especially when you realize she has missed out on the three other Majors of the year. And this is the final Hail Mary. But guess what? Aryna Sabalenka will have to start her US Open defense in front of an empty court. Why? Because watching your favorite superstar will take a backseat when it hurts your pocket so much.

The big update was shared by a Sabalenka fan only. ‘Liviefromparis’ from X dropped the post on August 25, which read, “It’s Sunday in New York, the World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka is playing on Arthur Ashe and it’s EMPTY. Cheapest tickets cost $200…. absolutely inaccessible for most people. How is it acceptable?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So much to unpack, isn’t there? But when you add it up, you see a glaring problem. Even on a Sunday, a holiday, the Centre Court is left empty while one of the biggest favorites of the tournament gets her campaign underway. And it’s all because of the massive $200 ticket price set by the US Open management. Oh, it’s also the cheapest ticket we are talking about. Crazy, isn’t it?

The story is developing…