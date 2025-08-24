brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka Faces Empty Arthur Ashe Crowd as US Open’s Money Move Backfires Horribly

BySagnik Ghosh

Aug 24, 2025 | 3:43 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The defending champ is back. And you know the Belarusian will throw down the gauntlet. Especially when you realize she has missed out on the three other Majors of the year. And this is the final Hail Mary. But guess what? Aryna Sabalenka will have to start her US Open defense in front of an empty court. Why? Because watching your favorite superstar will take a backseat when it hurts your pocket so much.

The big update was shared by a Sabalenka fan only. ‘Liviefromparis’ from X dropped the post on August 25, which read, “It’s Sunday in New York, the World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka is playing on Arthur Ashe and it’s EMPTY. Cheapest tickets cost $200…. absolutely inaccessible for most people. How is it acceptable?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

So much to unpack, isn’t there? But when you add it up, you see a glaring problem. Even on a Sunday, a holiday, the Centre Court is left empty while one of the biggest favorites of the tournament gets her campaign underway. And it’s all because of the massive $200 ticket price set by the US Open management. Oh, it’s also the cheapest ticket we are talking about. Crazy, isn’t it?

The story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryna Sabalenka playing to empty seats—are high ticket prices ruining the fan experience?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved