Aryna Sabalenka Fires Cheeky Shot at Tennis’ Big Problem After Commanding Berlin Open Victory

It looks like the controversy over tennis scheduling will be everlasting. The likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff have often made their displeasure felt in this regard, with the Pole even terming that tennis was going in the wrong direction with poor scheduling of the matches and the tournaments. On this occasion, it was Aryna Sabalenka who voiced her concerns about the packed tennis calendar. However, Sabalenka was at her cheeky best when calling out the tennis schedule.

The Belarusian star returned to the court yesterday after her French Open heartbreak, where she lost in the final against Coco Gauff. Although Sabalenka won the first set in that match, she couldn’t stop a spirited Gauff from making a comeback and winning her maiden trophy there. Sabalenka is currently playing at the WTA Berlin, where she defeated Rebeka Masarova in straight sets. Following her win, she took a shot at the event schedule, which spoiled her vacation. Sabalenka revealed, “I wish I was still here in Mykonos, having fun, enjoying my vacation, but here I am in Berlin.”

Soon after her French Open heartbreak, Aryna Sabalenka tried to move on from it by going on a vacation with her boyfriend, Giorgos Fragkoulis. The lovebirds visited Mykonos, and Sabalenka revealed that she had already booked a flight to this place to overcome her tough French Open loss. The power couple enjoyed the sun-soaked beaches while also swimming and having tequila and gummy bears. Subsequently, Sabalenka also dropped breathtaking glimpses of her vacation with her boyfriend on her official Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Sabalenka has spoken about the hectic tennis calendar. Earlier this year as well, she suggested a change in schedule, saying, “For the last three seasons, I’d say that Middle East was pretty tough for me, physically and mentally both. But March is good, and then there is Rome, Madrid, like beautiful tournaments. I don’t know. I’m not thinking about [it]; I just love playing in those cities—and the atmosphere is great. But if they would probably put it a little bit closer, like, and give us a little bit more time in between Roland Garros and Wimbledon, it probably would be a little bit better. But, I mean, it is how it is.”

Even as Sabalenka suggested some minor tweaks in the schedule, Swiatek didn’t approve of the hectic calendar, which was affecting the players, both physically and mentally. During an interview, she made a strong remark on this subject.

Beyond Aryna Sabalenka, there was a time when Iga Swiatek called out the harsh tennis calendar

Over the years, with more frenzy surrounding the tournaments, the authorities have squeezed in more tournaments at every available opportunity. In turn, the players are forced to play in the events to avoid missing out on crucial ranking points. Thus, it is the players who have to bear the brunt of the hectic calendar, even as fans find joy in watching more tennis action.

Thus, Swiatek broke her silence on this matter during an interview last year and said, “It would be easy to fix for people who are in charge, but they already made plenty of decisions and they promised so many things to tournaments, basically, I mean, WTA, for example, that it would mean for them to change their mind, which is tricky because it’s business. But I think players are aware that this is crazy… what’s going on, and the schedule is really tough.”

Even as Sabalenka is also facing the trouble of a packed schedule, she is certainly among the favorites to win the Wimbledon title next month. Although physicality will come into play during the grueling tournament, she has the mental fortitude to win big events like Wimbledon.