Aryna Sabalenka Joins Coco Gauff to Celebrate Serena Williams’ Surprise for Maria Sharapova

You know, professional tennis is all about those intense rivalries, right? For World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, her matches against players like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff really shape her story on the court. But recently, something happened that went beyond the usual competition, giving us a strong look at what the future holds for these champions. Sabalenka, along with Swiatek and Gauff, felt deeply touched by the emotional Hall of Fame induction of Maria Sharapova, a ceremony that was uniquely presented by her biggest rival, Serena Williams.

This get-together of two legends, who had their careers closely linked for more than ten years, really struck a chord with the new generation of the WTA Tour. Swiatek and Gauff, both with their own history with Sabalenka, openly talked about how meaningful this moment was. They saw it as a nod to a rivalry that really defined an era and taught some important lessons about respect and legacy. “Wow. This is so inspiring and amazing,” Swiatek shared her thoughts, capturing what many were feeling, while Gauff chimed in with a simple “amazing!” to perfectly sum up the moment.

The ceremony was really touching, with Williams paying tribute to the player she had faced so many times on the court, winning 20 out of their 22 matches. She pointed out Sharapova’s unstoppable determination to get better, saying, “Whatever her weakness was the match before, you better believe that was her strength next time. She was relentless about improving.” Sharapova, on her part, acknowledged Williams, saying, “Serena did more than just sharpen my game. She helped crystallize my identity as a competitor. It’s a gift to find someone who motivates you to reach those heights.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Getting back to Aryna Sabalenka. During the US Open press conference, the world #1 opened up about her feelings, saying, “It was really inspiring and super kind, and you can see that, you know, tennis is just one small part of our lives, and to see them become that close and become friends, it’s very inspiring, and I got touched by the speeches from both of them. It was very nice moment, and it’s a great message to the world that, yeah, on court, we are opponents, and we can be quite aggressive, but out the court, we’re all kind, and we’re all friends, and it’s amazing to see.”

Sabalenka shared a fundamental truth that can easily be overlooked during intense moments. Her rivalries with Swiatek—highlighted by their intense battles in Grand Slam semifinals and finals—and with Gauff, which includes a tough three-set loss in the 2025 French Open final, are some of the most captivating stories in today’s tennis world. Still, the reunion between Williams and Sharapova really highlights that these rivalries are all about what happens on the court. These are professional pursuits that don’t have to shape our personal connections.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits – Instagram / @arynasabalenka

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

For Sabalenka, Gauff, and Swiatek, who are currently crafting their own stories in tennis, this was a meaningful moment showing that legacies are shaped not just by the trophies collected but by the respect gained and the grace shown throughout a career. In a similar vein, Gauff had an honest message for her competitor after her French Open triumph.

Coco Gauff’s words after defeating Aryna Sabalenka

After winning the French Open, Coco Gauff talked about her rivalry with Aryna Sabalenka in a way that was both gracious and respectful. After the match, Gauff made sure to give a shout-out to Sabalenka, saying, “I’d like to congratulate Aryna. You’re a fighter. You’re the #1 player in the world. I know today was a tough match, but you deserve all the results you’ve been having. Every time we play, it’s such a tough match for me. Congratulations. Hopefully we play many more.”

The American tennis star really showed her respect for Sabalenka’s talent and their competitive past, making it clear that their rivalry is more about pushing each other than any personal animosity. Sabalenka also had nothing but nice things to say about Gauff, saying, “Coco, congrats. In these tough conditions you were a better player than me. Well done on a great two weeks. Congrats on the second Grand Slam, well deserved here. You’re a fighter, hard worker, so congrats to you and your team.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their rivalry, shaped in the intensity of Grand Slam finals, is really all about a mutual respect that goes beyond just the numbers on the scoreboard. Ultimately, it’s the journey towards excellence and the way they handle both wins and losses that will shape their legacy, rather than the temporary words said in a heated moment.

Head to our live blog to check out some moments at the US Open!