Aryna Sabalenka Leaves Coco Gauff’s Controversy Behind Announcing Her Latest Tennis Update

Aryna Sabalenka didn’t just lose the French Open final. She lost her cool, her rhythm, and, according to many, the plot. The World No. 1 racked up 70 unforced errors in a tense 7‑6(5), 2‑6, 4‑6 loss to Coco Gauff, then made headlines for all the wrong reasons. After the match, Sabalenka called it “the worst final I ever played” and added, “Gauff won not because she played incredible, just because I made all those mistakes.” She eventually issued an apology for her words. However, in tennis, time moves fast. One moment, it’s heavy topspin on red clay. The next, it’s fast serves and slick slides on green grass.

Sabalenka seems ready to flip the page. She left Paris behind and jetted off to Mykonos with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. In true vacation mode, the 27-year-old posted photos of their idyllic Greek getaway, complete with scenic beaches, delicious food, and breezy outfits.

Now, the grass-court season is here, and Sabalenka is diving in headfirst. In her latest Instagram post, the Belarusian was seen back at work, practicing on the grass with a twist. Her phone sat on the other side of the net, recording the session. But it didn’t stay upright for long. “Wanted to see how many tries it would take me to hit the phone… turns out it’s one 😂,” she wrote in the caption.

She’s the top seed at the Berlin Open, where nine of the top ten players are in the draw. After a first-round bye, she’ll face either Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champ, or Rebeka Masarova.

With Coco Gauff in the fourth quarter of the draw, a rematch of the French Open final is possible if both players make it through. That storyline alone adds extra spark to Berlin. But all eyes are really on Wimbledon. That’s where the stakes are highest. And according to one American legend, Sabalenka’s the one to beat.

American ATP icon predicts Aryna Sabalenka to be a “favourite” over Coco Gauff

In the latest episode of Served with Andy Roddick, the former US Open champion gave his take on the upcoming Slam. “I’m just telling you that there’s a lot that goes right for Coco as soon as she steps on a clay court. She’s amazing, but that doesn’t mean her spaces where she needs to work change immediately,” he said.

Roddick didn’t forget to mention other contenders either. “[Elena] Rybakina is going to be on the shortlist, Madi is going to be on the shortlist,” he added. But in his eyes, Sabalenka is still top of the pile. “Sabalenka is the clear-cut favorite,” he declared.

He did acknowledge the potential mental toll of her recent Slam finals. “Is there going to be a hangover from losing two Slam finals in a row? Does that affect the psyche? Absolutely,” he said. “But there is not a person to be bet on more confidently than Sabalenka at Wimbledon.”

Neither Coco Gauff nor Aryna Sabalenka has won Wimbledon yet. But their histories there are very different. Gauff has never made it past the fourth round in five tries. Sabalenka, on the other hand, has reached the semifinals twice. Though the Belarusian missed last year’s grass season due to a shoulder injury, she remains a major threat on this surface. With Iga Swiatek out of the way in the rankings and 2022 Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina not quite at her peak, the path looks clearer than ever.

Sabalenka might have lost in Paris, but she’s not looking back. Will she serve up her revenge in London?