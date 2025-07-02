Aryna Sabalenka Makes Cautious Statement On Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon Exit After Round 2 Win

Wimbledon 2025 has barely warmed up, and the chaos has already broken records. Eight top-10 seeds—four men and four women—have been ousted in just the first two days, marking the most ever at a Slam in the Open era. It’s also the first time in history that two of the top three women have crashed out in the opening round of a major. Thirteen male seeded players failed to reach the second round, tying the record set way back at the 2004 Australian Open under the current seeding format. To say this tournament has been a minefield would be an understatement. And if you’re World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka? You’re definitely watching your step.

Just a day ago, second seed Coco Gauff suffered a shock exit against Dayana Yastremska in the first round. This must have definitely woken up the top seed Sabalenka, who was playing her second-round match today. Facing Czech player Marie Bouzkova, the Belarusian knew this wasn’t going to be a walk in the park. But the Belarusian dug deep, fending off danger to secure a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win.

After the match, when asked about the flurry of early exits, including Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka took the safe route and answered, “It’s very sad to see so many top players lose in the first round,” she said. “As the time shows, you better focus on yourself and stay away from the results. Of course you’re gonna know the overall picture. But it’s better to take it one step at a time and do your best every time you’re out here competing. I’m trying to stay away. I hope it’s no upsets anymore in this tournament… if you know what I mean.” Considering the backlash she got for her comments after the French Open final, the World No.1 took the diplomatic route this time.