Aryna Sabalenka Makes Feelings Clear as Iga Swiatek Threatens Her No.1 Crown

“She’s just a perfect personality for world No. 1,” said former WTA pro Garbine Muguruza last month, admiring Aryna Sabalenka, during an episode of The Sit-Down podcast. The Belarusian is a force to be reckoned with in women’s tennis, courtesy of her tremendous deep runs across events lately with a specialization of capturing slams. Although she missed two chances this season, she finally made it happen in New York. While she still enjoys the apex spot, a new threat is gradually emerging. But Sabalenka isn’t bothered too much.

After her triumphant US Open campaign, Sabalenka recently appeared at the Wuhan Open, where she had an invincible record. However, her winning streak was broken after losing to Jessica Pegula in the semis. On the other hand, her closest rival in the rankings and six-time slam winner Iga Swiatek has made impressive strides in recent months. After Wimbledon, she went on to clinch Cincinnati and Korea Open titles, helping her jump to the second spot from third, leaving American star Coco Gauff behind. Now, her objective will be to reclaim the No.1 position by dethroning the Belarusian.

On the other hand, Sabalenka isn’t even breaking a sweat over losing the No.1 ranking or not. During a media interaction, the four-time major champion expressed an honest take on what she thinks of being at the top. She revealed, “I am not like really thinking every day about keeping my position.” For her, it is all about “trying to improve my game, get better in everything and then go out there and compete and take it as ‘Okay let’s see if you train enough, if you are ready to take me down.'”

She concluded, “I love looking at it this way. It is really motivating me, and I think that is why I am willing to bring the fight every day.” When it comes to the current situation on the rankings list, it looks pretty interesting. Especially considering Sabalenka and Swiatek’s points tally.

The Belarusian has amassed 10,400 ranking points. Prior to Wuhan, she had 11,010 points. Although she lost 1,000 points after failing to defend her title, Sabalenka still received 390 points for reaching the semis. On the other hand, Swiatek had 8,553 ranking points before Wuhan. She reached the quarterfinal stage and earned 215 points, which puts her in the second spot with 8,768 ranking points as of now. She still lags by 1,632 ranking points behind Sabalenka – at least for now.

However, Sabalenka knows that Swiatek wouldn’t take much time to bounce back and reclaim the crown. Sabalenka will need to try to strengthen her position with a title. After a shocking exit in Wuhan, she needs her winning momentum back as well.

Aryna Sabalenka looks to get back to winning ways at the WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka had a 20-match unbeaten streak in Wuhan until she faced her first defeat in the 1000-level event. Jessica Pegula, despite losing the initial set, managed to come back and outperform the World No.1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following the unexpected outcome this time, the Belarusian wrote on her IG, “Not the ending I wanted but thankful for the time spent here. Thank you to the fans for the support and making this stadium feel like home 💪🏼”

She will now try to regain her lost spirits in Riyadh next month. While she might be at the top, boasting four majors, Sabalenka is yet to etch her name on the prestigious WTA Finals trophy. So far, her best run at the year-end event involved reaching the summit clash. In 2022, she failed to overcome France’s Caroline Garcia, who bested her to clinch the trophy.

In the last two seasons, Sabalenka has managed to enter the semis twice. This time, though, her sole objective will be to change the pattern at the WTA Finals and emerge as the champion. Doing so will also boost her confidence and existing ranking points going into 2026.