Aryna Sabalenka Makes Feelings Clear on Wimbledon Behavior After Beating Emma Raducanu

Remember last year’s US Open SF? Aryna Sabalenka took on Emma Navarro under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe, battling not just her opponent but the roaring home crowd. The tension peaked in the second-set tie-break, where she trailed 0-2 before storming back to win, and cheekily jabbed at the crowd afterward: “Well guys, now you’re cheering for me. I mean, it’s a bit too late.” Fast forward to this year’s third-round showdown at Wimbledon, Sabalenka faced yet another hometown hero in Emma Raducanu. But this time, after enduring the passionate British fans, she made a raw and honest comparison between the American and British crowd.

Right after her gritty win under the bright Centre Court lights, Aryna Sabalenka faced the inevitable question: how did she handle the roaring English crowd backing Emma Raducanu? With honesty and grace, the Belarusian ace praised both her opponent and the atmosphere. “First of all, she played incredible level and secondly, the crowd. I mean I played enough in the in the States against American and there it’s like super crazy and honestly I’m super grateful that people were respectful and really polite during the points and even though they were cheering her for her between the points during the point, I was able to focus and they were really polite once again,” she said, drawing a stark contrast between past battles in America and this one.

But Sabalenka didn’t just survive the moment; she thrived in it. She admitted that the respectful nature of the crowd played a crucial role in her ability to stay dialed in during those brutal rallies. “So, I think that’s really helped me to stay in the game and to be there to fight for every point, and I’m super happy that I was able to be that focused,” she added, proud and battle-tested.

The story is developing…